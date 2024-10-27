COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It seems that the warm days of fall have left us and winter is on its way. This week, Councillor Gower is sharing the opportunity to participate in a survey on the proposed new boundaries for Stittsville in the next municipal election. There is an upcoming household hazardous waste taking place at the Westbrook Snow Dump; did you catch the story about the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands on the CBC this past week? Volunteers are being sought to help with a few of Stittsville’s outdoor rinks. The Stittsville Sports ‘Wall’ of Fame is being revived, renamed and relocated. Protect yourself from RSV. Short-term actions to reduce poverty approved by Council. Get in touch with the Councillor’s office should you require assistance or information.

New ward boundary proposed for Stittsville

City Council is considering expanding Stittsville’s ward boundaries, and we want to hear from you. The proposal would see an expansion to Flewellyn Road in the south part of Stittsville, from Shea Road in the east to just past West Healey Avenue in the west. (See map above for the proposed new boundary.) The land is currently a part of Rideau-Jock Ward. The new boundary would come into effect for the 2026 municipal election. We want to hear from you! Do you agree with the proposed boundary changes? Fill out our survey or send me an email with your feedback. We’ll also be hosting a drop-in consultation meeting at CARDELREC on Wednesday, November 13 from 7pm-8pm.

NOVEMBER 2: Household hazardous waste event at the Westbrook Snow Dump

The City of Ottawa is hosting the last Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event of the year on Saturday, November 2 at the Westbrook Snow Dump, 200 Westbrook Road, near the Carp Road 417 exit. Residents are welcome to bring their hazardous materials to the event between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Please note that electronic waste is not accepted at Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events hosted by the City. Residents can bring electronic waste to retailers by checking Ottawa.ca/WasteExplorer. They can also attend electronic waste drop-off events hosted by Junk That Funk or bring electronic waste to the Trail Road Landfill Facility at no cost. For information on household hazardous waste, visit Ottawa.ca/hhw.

Friends of Stittsville Wetlands

The Friends of Stittsville Wetlands were in the news this week, with co-founder Janet Stavinga featured in an article on CBC Ottawa about changes in provincial wetland evalutions. Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources has removed “Provincial Significant Wetland” status from 55 hectares of wetland west of Stittsville. You can support the advocacy work of the Friends by becoming a member. Individual memberships are available for $40 and family memberships are $70. Click here for more info…

Rink volunteers needed

We’re looking for volunteers to help out at outdoor rinks in the community, including at Bradley-Craig Park, Albert Argue Black Park, and Mark Yakabuski Park. Send me an email for more information: glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Re-launching the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame

The Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame is being relaunched this fall. Committee members have been working hard behind the scenes to refurbish the previous plaques and relocating them to CARDELREC, and a dedication ceremony is planned for November 28.

Organizers are looking for help to contact previous inductees to invite them to the ceremony. If you know how to reach any of these recipients or their families, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476.

Ken Doraty

George Lyon

Steve Hull

1956 Stittsville Softball Team

Kyle Jamieson

1976 South Carleton High School Redskins

Micheline Rioux Metcalfe

Brad Tierney

Dan Murphy

David Saunders

Frank Libera

Frank Dunster

Barclay Frost

Gordon Willis

Shelley McKay

1972 Richmond Royal Peewees

Mike Hudson

Julie Steigal

1992 Bell Cellular Governor General Provincial Curling Champions

Ottawa Public Health recommends that high-risk residents protect themselves against RSV

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that eligible residents at higher risk of severe illness protect themselves against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this respiratory illness season. RSV is a respiratory virus that can be particularly severe in infants and older adults. Immunization against RSV can help prevent serious health outcomes, including hospitalization. Publicly funded immunization is available for infants, high-risk children, pregnant individuals, and eligible older adults. Read more…

Committee approves strategy, short-term actions to reduce poverty

The strategy was developed in partnership with the Coalition of Community Health and Resources Centres, Ottawa Community Food Partnership and Ottawa Food Bank. It was developed under the guidance of an advisory group in collaboration with more than 70 organizations and in engagement with approximately 200 residents. It is built on five key pillars, including food security, employment, financial security, economic development, and system level change. More info…

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower