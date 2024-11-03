COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The fall weather has finally arrived and with it comes another week of community information shared by Councillor Gower. On November 11th, residents are invited to the Remembrance Day ceremony held by the Stittsville Legion to pay tribute to our veterans and those who have gone before us. A document answering some of the questions the Councillor’s office has received on the proposed ward boundary change is available on his website – and a drop-in consultation meeting is being held on Wednesday, November 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m – details below. Volunteers are needed for the Parade of Lights and to help at some of the outdoor community rinks. There are several city activities for the fall and winter season – registration begins next week. The Councillor shares on his website the cause of OC Transpo’s maintenance backlog. The November multicultural & human rights calendar is also available on the Councillor’s website. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with his office if you require assistance for any issues.

Remembrance Day in Stittsville

The Stittsville Legion will be hosting the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Stittsville cenotaph at Johnny Leroux Arena. All are welcome.



A parade of veterans will march from the Stittsville Legion (1481 Stittsville Main Street) to the cenotaph at approximately 1:45 p.m. Stittsville Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Warner-Colpitts Drive and Abbott Street during this time.

Q&A on the proposed ward boundary change

Thanks for your feedback so far on the proposed ward boundary change affecting Stittsville and Rideau-Jock. We’ve shared a “Q&A” document answering some of the questions we’ve received so far. Click here…



This small administrative change is intended to reflect that residents in the proposed area are more naturally affiliated with the Stittsville community than with the larger Rideau-Jock area. There’s no change to property tax, service, or zoning.



We’re hosting a drop-in consultation meeting on Wednesday, November 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the upstairs boardroom at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) where residents can get more information and share their feedback.

Stittsville Village Association Parade of Lights

The Stittsville Village Association is planning this year’s Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 7 from 7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. along Stittsville Main Street. They’re looking for volunteers for a number of tasks along the parade route. You can sign up here: https://forms.gle/kvteUuHMc4be1d2Z8

Registration is free for community floats. You can sign up your entry here: https://forms.gle/7E4Ce3YBnDiuvESFA.

Rink volunteers needed

We’re looking for volunteers to help out at outdoor rinks in the community, including at Joe Lewis Park, Bradley-Craig Park, Albert Argue Black Park, and Mark Yakabuski Park. Contact my office for more information: glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Winter is coming: Browse the new lineup of activities now!

Don’t let 2025 sneak up on you! Starting today, you can prepare for fun-filled winter months ahead by browsing and bookmarking next season’s activities at register.ottawa.ca. Registration begins at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 for aquatics programs and at 9 pm on Thursday, November 14 for recreation, arts, culture and virtual activities.

NOTEBOOK: What’s causing OC Transpo’s maintenance backlog

OC Transpo has had an usually high number of bus cancellations over the past two weeks due to a maintenance backlog. Read more about what’s causing the backlog and what OC Transpo is doing to fix it…

November 2024 multicultural & human rights calendar

Every month we publish a calendar with the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for this month’s calendar, including Hindu Heritage Month, Albanian Heritage Month, Lebanese Heritage Month, Movember, and Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower