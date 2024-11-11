COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower shares information on the proposed ‘Newcomer Welcoming Centres’ planned for two areas in Ottawa – the Nepean Sportsplex/Confederation High School properties and another location (if required) at 40 Hearst Way off of Eagleson Road. The Councillor wants to curb incorrect information that has been heard within the community. He also shares the Ottawa Public Health’s report on the 2024 Nutritious Food Basket; the need for volunteers for the Parade of Lights organized by the Stittsville Village Association; excitement is increasing for the Stittsville Library staff as they invite residents to celebrate the library as it turns 50 years old. If you require assistance or information, please do not hesitate to contact the Councillor’s office so they can help you.

What are “Newcomer Welcome Centres”?

Here in Ottawa, we have a long history of welcoming refugees from all around the world. Whether it was Ottawa Mayor Marion Dewar leading the campaign to welcome Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s and 1980s, or more recently when the City came together to welcome Syrian and Ukrainian refugees, we have always been there to offer support.

In years past, most newly-arriving refugees to Ottawa have been accommodated in temporary housing provided by government organizations, charities and non-profits, and individuals. In the past two years, Ottawa has experienced an unprecedented inflow of asylum seekers and migrants into the city. This reflects an overall increase in immigration into Canada and around the world. For many of these individuals and families, the shelter system is the first place of refuge before finding more permanent housing options.

There are currently 330 beds at temporary emergency overflow centres, two of which are operating out of City-owned recreation centres, and approximately 600 single individuals staying in homeless shelters are newcomers, which represents 60 per cent of shelter users.

City Council has directed staff to construct newcomer welcome and reception centres as a temporary solution during this time where we are seeking an influx of asylum seekers coming to Ottawa.

These buildings are part of a broader plan to increase emergency shelter capacity and affordable housing in Ottawa. For example, earlier this year the city acquired a former retirement home for use as a welcoming centre for refugee families. More recently, the city acquired a former convent in the east end that is being converted into transitional housing. That’s in addition to hundreds of new affordable and supportive housing units under construction across Ottawa.

I can understand that residents may have questions and concerns and I’m happy to provide answers and information. It’s very frustrating to see so much deliberately incorrect information flooding the community. I’ve shared a post with more information about what the City of Ottawa is planning to do – and why. You can read it here.

And if you have any further questions that aren’t covered in the document, please contact me, I would be happy to track down the answers for you.

Nearly 1 in 4 households in Ottawa experienced food insecurity last year

Last week the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) Board received the 2024 Nutritious Food Basket report. Every year, OPH monitors food affordability via the Nutritious Food Basket survey. The food basket is a sample of typical grocery items and includes approximately 60 nutritious foods in various quantities for people in different demographics.

This year’s report found that the cost of eating well in Ottawa is $1,244/month for a reference family of four in 2024 – a 4% increase from 2023 and 10% increase from 2022. Household food insecurity is also growing. In 2023, nearly 1 in 4 (23.7%) households experienced food insecurity in Ottawa, a significant increase from 1 in 7 (14.8%) in 2022. Read more…

Volunteers needed for the Parade of Lights

The Stitsville Village Association is organizing this year’s Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 7 starting at 6:00pm on Stittsville Main Street at Brown’s Independent and continuing south to Carleton Cathcart Street.

The SVA is looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s parade as well as additional floats to participate in the parade. All volunteers must be a minimum of 15 years of age or be accompanied by an adult if younger. You can use this to add to your Volunteer hours. To volunteer, please visit Volunteer Form.

If you would like to register your float, please visit Float Registration.

Ottawa Public Library’s Stittsville branch will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year!

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024 ​

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm ​

Location: 1637 Stittsville Main Street​



10:30 am – Library-themed Storytime

11 am – 1:30 pm – Face painting, button making, puppet theatre & games

2:00 pm – Speeches, cake & beverages

2:45 pm – Rock the Arts Puppet Show – Superhero Showdown!

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower