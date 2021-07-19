COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower is sharing his weekly information and updates to ensure that residents are aware of events and issues that effect Stittsville. This week he provides an update on the foundation restoration work at the Bradley-Craig barn, thanks to another successful Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series organized by Sarah Blakely, vaccines, upcoming Hazardous Waste Depots and the City wants to hear from you via a survey on election sign by-laws.

Update on the Bradley-Craig Barn

If you’ve passed by the Bradley-Craig barn on Hazeldean Road on recent months, you may have noticed a lot of activity. The farmstead is owned by Richcraft, who have decided to restore the barn on site. The new use has not yet been determined, but heritage stonemasons have been busy since last fall repairing and repointing the stone foundation and work has begun to repair and restore areas of rotten wood and missing barn board.

The rehabilitation and restoration work will ensure that the Bradley Craig farmstead continues to serve as a landmark for years to come. All of the work is being monitored and inspected by City inspectors to ensure that heritage elements of the barn are not damaged. You can learn more about the restoration work here…

(This photo is a close-up of the foundation restoration being completed at the Bradley-Craig Barn on Hazeldean Road. Councillor Gower took this photo on a site visit with City heritage staff and a By-law inspector back in early April, 2021.)

Thank you – Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series

Congratulations and thank you to organizer Sarah Blakely as well as all the musicians and hosts for putting together a very successful second edition of the Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series. Nearly 40 bands took part at homes all over the community.

Best of all, the concerts raised over $8,000 for the Youth Services Bureau. Incredible! There’s still time to make a donation to support youth mental health programs and services. Visit: https://www.ysb.ca/stittsville-front-porch-concert/.

Vaccine update

So far more than 82% of residents ages 12+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 60% have received both doses. There are lots of appointments available at community clinics and pharmacies, and now community clinics are offering drop-in appointments when supplies are available. You can find more information here…

Hazardous waste depots

At this year’s first hazardous waste depot at the Conroy Snow Dump in June, nearly 4,300 visitors diverted a total of 175 tonnes of household hazardous waste from landfill. The remainder of this year’s events will be one-day depots open between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm:

Sunday, August 8: Innes Snow Dump (2170 Mer Bleue Rd)

Sunday, September 12: Tunney’s Pasture

Sunday, September 26: Trail Road Waste Facility (4475 Trail Road)

Sunday, October 24: Westbrook Snow Dump (200 Westbrook Road)

Election sign survey

The City of Ottawa is conducting a review of its Signs by-laws as they relate to election signs. An online survey is available at Engage Ottawa until July 30.

