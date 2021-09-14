COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Looking for a doctor or walk-in clinic in our area? Councillor Gower provides a community list in this week’s updates to Stittsville Central. He reminds people of what you need to vote on Election Day – September 20th; a September 15 vaccination clinic at Goodlife Fitness on Carp Road; Cleaning the Capital is coming up on October 15; Mosquitoes – West Nile Virus – tips to control mosquitoes; updates from Ottawa Public Health. Do catch Councillor Gower’s Saturday updates on Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, i-Tunes and YouTube – just search ‘Councillor Glen’.

A list of doctors and clinics in and around Stittsville

We’re hearing from a lot of Stittsville residents who are having difficulty finding a family doctor. Local doctors accepting new patients are few-and-far between, and many clinics in the west end have reduced their hours of operation due to the pandemic. It’s a growing problem in our community.

I’m aware of at least two commercial landlords in Stittsville who have been trying to recruit doctors to set up a clinic or family practice. Physicians that I’ve talked to say that provincial funding through OHIP often isn’t enough to offset their overhead expenses and run a profitable practice.

If you’re looking for a doctor, start with this resource from the Province of Ontario: ontario.ca – find a doctor or nurse practitioner. We’ve also put together this list of doctors and clinics in and around Stittsville.

Federal election on September 20

Monday, September 20 is your last day to vote in the federal election. Check your voting card for your poll location. If you didn’t receive a card in the mail, visit elections.ca to find out where you can vote, and what you’ll need when you head to the polling station.

POSTPONED – Goodlife vaccine clinic

Ottawa Public Health will be holding a mobile vaccination clinic at Goodlife Fitness at 1100 Carp Road on Wednesday, September 15 from 3:30pm to 7:30pm. Goodlife members and the general public are welcome to attend – no appointment necessary.

Workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other groups can contact Ottawa Public Health to request a mobile vaccination team to administer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on-site, at their own location.

Reminder: Cleaning up the Capital

Registration is open for this year’s Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign, with clean-up projects taking place between between now and October 15. We’re encouraging families, schools, community groups, and other organizations to register to clean up a park or natural area in Stittsville and keep our neighbourhood beautiful. Registration forms are available online at Ottawa.ca/clean. Clean-up kits will include garbage bags, gloves and – while supplies last – leaf and yard waste bags. If you’re organizing a clean-up event, let me know about it – I’d love to drop by and say hello!

First mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Ottawa Public Health reminds residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Mosquito trapping and testing as part of Ottawa Public Health’s West Nile virus program have confirmed the first positive West Nile virus lab result in Ottawa mosquitoes for this season. Biting mosquitoes can pose a risk for West Nile virus until the first hard frosts of the fall. Residents can help reduce mosquito populations around their homes by getting rid of all outdoor objects that can hold water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Click here for more info and tips for eliminating mosquitoes from your property…

The latest from Ottawa Public Health

