COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

(Isabelle, Gabby and Emelie, along with Councillor Gower got into the Halloween spirit at Village Square Park where they were handing out treats to Stittsville’s goblins. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Councillor Gower and his team enjoyed seeing all of the Halloween goblins who dropped by the Village Square Park to say ‘boo’ and receive some treats. He really got into making the Robot costume he was donning. Speaking of costumes, there is still time to enter your photos into Councillor Gower’s costume contest – the entry deadline is November 3rd – see more details below. He also is sharing some community news and updates with residents – two new crossing guards have been hired by the City; the advance green arrow at Hazeldean and Carp Roads now operates all day; a new development application has been received by the City for 1037 Carp Road; the Official Plan; capacity limits lifted; the Hazeldean and Victor, Hazeldean Crossings, development news; volunteers needed at WOCRC; the Kiwanis Trivia night; the seniors centre in Kanata; and, Library program updates.

Costume contest

There is still time to enter our Halloween costume contest. Send a photo of your costume and get a chance to win a $20 gift card to one of Stittsville’s amazing local shops. Submit your entry via Instagram by tagging @councillorglen or email us at glen.gower@ottawa.ca. Winners will be selected for the following five categories: Best Group/Couple, Halloweeniest, funniest, cutest and best homemade. Deadline is November 3.

New crossing guards

The City of Ottawa is funding eight new crossing guards across the City at locations that have recently qualified for new guards. Two of them are in Stittsville: Hartsmere at Arrowood in front of Westwind Public School, and an additional guard at Stittsville Main & Kimpton near St. Stephen School. These guards will start in January 2022.

Crossing guards are paid workers managed by the Ottawa Safety Council, who help children cross safely at over 260 locations in Ottawa. Learn more about how you can become a crossing guard…

Parents often ask us about having a new guard placed near their local schools. You can send me an email or call 3-1-1 to make a formal request. City staff will study the recommended locations in April, May and June (speed studies, stopping compliance studies, hazards) and conduct pedestrian counts.

Please slow down and take extra care when you’re driving near schools, and respect the “no stopping” and “no parking” signs in each neighbourhood.

Carp & Hazeldean

I’m also happy to share that the advance green arrow for turning from Hazeldean Road onto Carp Road is now operating at all daytime hours.

Development application for 1037 Carp Road

The City has received a Site Plan Control application to construct a two-storey office building at 1037 Carp Road, just south of Rothbourne Road. The site plan includes the building (513 square metres), a surface parking lot with 26 spaces, and a landscaped area. The building will be serviced by municipal water and a private on-site septic system. Read more…

City approves new Official Plan

Council approved a new Official Plan for Ottawa – the City’s most comprehensive planning document. It marks the first time that Ottawa has adopted a new Official Plan since 2003. The document will guide how the City will grow from 1-million to at least 1.4-million people over the next 25 years. There are some important changes to encourage healthier development: a shift towards intensification over expansion; gateway policies to lessen the infrastructure gap; and improvements to address issues such as climate change, health, and equity.

City lifts capacity limits for its drop-in recreation and cultural programs

The City is increasing capacity limits for its recreation and cultural drop-in activities to reflect the recently announced easing of Provincial regulations. This will give residents more opportunities to get out for a swim, skate, participate in a sporting activity, exercise in a cardio and weight room, and visit a museum or cultural centre. Read more…

Hazeldean Crossings construction update

Heads up for residents near the Hazeldean Crossings development at Hazeldean & Victor. Over the next two weeks, the builder will be installing curbs and sidewalks for the first phase of their project, along with the first layer of asphalt on the site. Once this is completed, there will be more room on site for contractor parking. While the work is in progress, parking on-site will be limited. The City’s construction inspectors and by-law enforcement will be monitoring the area to ensure parking rules are enforced and the area remains safe. Residents with concerns about illegal parking should call 3-1-1 to make a report.

WOCRC call for volunteers

With the reopening of some of our face to face programs, the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre is in need of volunteers. Volunteers deliver meals to seniors and adults with a physical disability, provide companionship to isolated seniors, assist in running the Adult Day Program, help children and youth with homework, participate in preschool drop-ins, support women in Violence Against Women programs and much more. More info…

Kiwanis trivia night

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata – Stittsville invite you to join a family fun night of Virtual Trivia. Cost is $10 per screen so the whole family can participate. There are 50 spaces available on a first come first serve basis. Proceeds from this event will help run upcoming events and pay for a few give away prizes for the night. Contact Phil Rossy for more info: Phil.rossy@gjbnrogers-com.

Drop-in programs resume at the Kanata Seniors Centre

Drop In activities are resuming at Kanata Seniors Centre effective Monday, November 1 under reduced capacity/ schedule. Proof of vaccination is required, and registration is required. More info…

Stittsville Library updates

In-person programming has started again at the Ottawa Public Library! Check out the programs being offered on the library website: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/program. If you are thinking of coming to an in-person program, proof of vaccine with be needed.

Rhythm and Rhyme Falling Apples https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/rhythm-and-rhyme-time-falling-apples.

In this energetic fall participatory musical storytelling session, children will take delight and pleasure in all that apples give to us nutritionally, and will hear two meanings of the word “fall” through Heather’s animated happy ending telling of the classic story Chicken Licken! Ages 2-4 on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:30am.

Tech Café: Scam Avoidance and Trust https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/tech-caf%C3%A9-scam-avoidance-and-trust-0.

Join Lawrence Patterson from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group (ISSO, ITIL & two decades supporting people’s personal / professional technology needs) as he reviews the significant difference between blind and wise trust, the various scam sources, tips to be aware of, details common to all scams and most importantly how to take control. Monday, November 22, 2021 at 3:30pm. Registration required.

Do you have questions about library programs or online resources? Email stittsville@biblioottawalibrary.ca or contact the branch by telephone at 613-580-2940.

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. NEW: Message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193.