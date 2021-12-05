COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Winter has arrived and the timing couldn’t be better for Councillor Gower to share information on winter parking restrictions. There is a new survey from the Councillor to complete on transit in the Fernbank area. Your comments will assist in shaping transit service in Stittsville. Make sure to register for the Ecology Ottawa workshop on Wednesday – walkability in Stittsville. There is more on stop signs, thefts from vehicles, parks and recreation and the Councillor is hiring – full or part-time position for someone who wants to make a difference in your community.

Take our survey on transit in the Fernbank area

If you live in the Fernbank area, and OC Transpo is important to you, please take a moment to complete our complete our survey about future transit service in the community. Tell us how you would use OC Transpo to get to work or school, or to run your errands.



Neigbourhoods like Abbottsville Crossing, West Wood, Blackstone, and Fernbank Crossing do not currently have the same level of service as elsewhere in Ottawa. We want to demonstrate that there’s a demand for better service in this area. We’ll use the data from the survey to advocate for better bus service in our community. We’re also delivering flyers in mailboxes to remind people to take the survey, and I encourage you to share this with your friends and neighbours so they can participate too. Read more…

COVID-19 updates

Over 25% of kids ages 5-11 have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s incredible progress! Thank you to parents and especially to kids for getting the vaccine.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce has partnered with Kemptville District Hospital to open a temporary assessment centre in Stittsville at the Fernbank Community Centre, for anyone over six months of age who meet current testing criteria. With testing demand especially high in the evenings and early in the week, the assessment centre will be open on Mondays from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm . Please note, however, that this testing location will be closed on Monday, December 20. To book an appointment, please visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/CovidTesting or call 613-258-3192. More info…

. Please note, however, that this testing location will be closed on Monday, December 20. To book an appointment, please visit or call 613-258-3192. More info… Starting Monday, December 13 at 8 am, individuals aged 50 and over (born in 1971 or earlier) will be eligible to schedule a third dose (booster) appointment if at least 6 months (168 days) have passed since their last dose. This aligns with the recent provincial announcement on expanded eligibility and provides Ottawa residents with an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Read more…

Be in the know about snow

One-sided winter parking restrictions are in effect as of December 1 on many streets in the Stittsville area. Look for the signage and please follow the rules to help with snow clearing this season.

Subscribe to the City’s electronic email alerts . If you subscribe to e-Alerts, you will receive notification each time a winter weather parking ban is put in place, extended or lifted. There is no charge for this service, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

. If you subscribe to e-Alerts, you will receive notification each time a winter weather parking ban is put in place, extended or lifted. There is no charge for this service, and you can unsubscribe at any time. Residents can also download the City of Ottawa app on their Android or Apple device to receive up-to-date information on winter parking bans and other City news.

For more winter parking information, please visit ottawa.ca/winter.

WEDNESDAY: Ecology Ottawa is holding a workshop about walkability in Stittsville led by Walkable Ottawa’s founder Rosaline Hill and volunteer Carolyn Mackenzie.The purpose of the workshop will be to identify and map the barriers to walkability in our neighbourhood, and the missing pieces required to make it a more complete community. Registration and information…

Why is it important to come to a complete stop at a stop sign?

Safety first! When you come to a complete stop at a stop sign, you’ll have time to:

Look for pedestrians who may be starting to cross, especially children. Be sure to wait for them to completely clear the intersection before proceeding.

Be aware of any cyclists approaching the intersection and give them space to take their proper turn.

Make sure all other vehicles are fully stopped and aware you are about to enter the intersection, to avoid potential collisions.

Ensure no emergency vehicles are nearby or about to enter the intersection unexpectedly.

Be sure to give yourself plenty of time for stopping, especially when weather conditions mean roads are slippery. Begin braking early, and come slowly to a complete stop before the stop line, crosswalk, or end of the sidewalk, depending on what type of markers are present. Read more about stop signs from the Ottawa Safety Council…

Stopping for school buses

Drivers: Know the rules for school bus safety! Drivers traveling in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing and/or stop arm activated. You can be fined $400 to $2,000 on a first offence and receive six demerit points on your license. More info here…

Warning about theft from vehicles

We’ve heard about some recent overnight thefts from vehicles in our community. Please ensure your car is locked and all valuables have been removed. Report any thefts or suspicious activity to police via ottawapolice.ca/report/. More tips are available at ottawapolice.ca

(The Johnny Leroux arena ice surface. Photo: Barry Gray)

2022 Winter Recreation and Arts eGuides now online

The City is ready to welcome you and your family back to City recreation and arts facilities with a wide range of activities which you can browse in the Winter 2022 Recreation and Arts eGuides, now online. Registration begins this week. Visit ottawa.ca/recreation for more information.



Many programs will now allow a larger number of participants, reflecting the easing of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. Swimming lessons geared to younger children will continue to have parental or guardian accompaniment based on the age of the child. The City’s recreation programming will remain flexible and responsive with all COVID-related measures and protocols, to ensure we provide a safe and fun environment for all participants.

We’re hiring!

Make a difference in your community!

We’re looking for an individual to join our team as a Councillor Assistant in our Stittsville office starting in January 2022. This can be a part-time or full-time position, focused on problem solving and community engagement. We’re looking for someone who:

Wants to make a positive impact in their community.

Has experience in customer service, social work, or a related field.

Has great communications skills, including phone, email and social media.

Lives in (or near) the Stittsville community.

Is able to work independently within a team and manage multiple priorities.

Has strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

English is essential; a second language is a big plus.

More info here…

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. NEW: Message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower