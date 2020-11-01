COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower shares his notes to keep the community informed of upcoming activities. This week we’ll hear about COVID testing, clothing donation boxes, an application for a new cannabis store, Bell fibe installations and Official Plan transects. Keep up on community information by reading these weekly updates.

COVID testing

In recent days, Ottawa’s assessment centres have seen a drop in the number of residents getting tested for COVID-19. Ottawa’s COVID-19 Testing Task Force is urging any resident who needs a test to book an appointment immediately. They’re also posting daily information about testing locations at https://www.ottawatestingupdate.ca/

Clothing donation box survey

The City recently launched a review of the Clothing Donation Box By-law Review. It will address issues such as maintenance/appearance of donation boxes, the unauthorized placement of donation boxes on private property, operator eligibility requirements (including “fake” charities), health and safety concerns, as well as potential textile diversion opportunities. Click here to fill out the survey…



Cannabis store application

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has notified us that an application for a licence to operate a cannabis retail store has been made for a property at 1122 Carp Road, Unit 155 (near Hazeldean). To make a comment or provide feedback, visit the AGCO.ca web site. The license file number is 1049318.



Bell fibre installation in Wyldewood

Bell Canada has started installing fibre on streets in the Wyldewood area, including:

Hesse Crescent

Beechfern Drive

Hedgerow Lane

Carbery Drive

Oakfern Crescent

Castlefield Avenue

Hampel Crescent

Wintergreen Drive

Riverbank Court

Stittsville Main Street between Wintergreen Drive and Warner-Colpitts Lane.

Work is expected to be completed in December. The contractor is required to return all driveways and landscaping to the original condition. Affected homeowners will receive a notice in their mailbox, but if you have any questions or concerns please contact me.

Learning about “transects” and the Official Plan

One of the key cornerstones of the New Official Plan is the Transect approach, which means the City will plan by context to recognize the specific needs of neighbourhoods in different parts of the City. The Transect approach will focus on “form and function” by planning for the appropriate shape of new buildings, their relationship with public space, and how they function to be informed based on which Transect you live in.

You can learn more about “transects” and what the concept means for Stittsville at a special information meeting on Monday, November 16. More info…

You can also subscribe to Councillor Gower’s email list at this link.