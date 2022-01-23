COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

In this week’s update from Councillor Gower, shares the kindness shown from our community to the families who lost their homes in the recent fire on Aridus Crescent and links to donate to support the families effected. In other notes, he is introducing his new Stittsville Volunteer Connection (need a volunteer or more – sign up); provides a vaccine update; shares a list compiled by the City on supports available to small businesses; outlines a list of health resources for multilingual residents; outdoor rinks and sledding updates; frozen water pipes – what to do; and finally to participate in his Councillor’s Chat on January 27 at 7:00pm.

Once again, our community has come together to help neighbours in need. Two families have lost their homes after a fire last week in Stittsville. Thankfully everyone is safe and in temporary accommodations at local hotels, but their belongings have been lost.



The community is already rallying to make sure they have the help and support that they need. The Guardian Angels School community is raising funds to help two children who lost their home, while friends and neighbours have set up GoFundMe pages to collect donations.



Here’s where you can donate:

Our thoughts continue to be with the families and their neighbours on Aridus Crescent. Thank you to the dedicated work of Ottawa firefighters, first responders, OC Transpo, City staff and everyone who assisted the morning of the fire.

Introducing the new Stittsville Volunteer Connection

During the pandemic, many people in our community have reached out and offered to help others who may need it. We want to make it even easier to for volunteers to connect with other residents and organizations in need.

We’ve created a new email notification list for volunteer opportunities in our community. Please click here to subscribe. We’ll send out occasional alerts when there’s a need for volunteer assistance. Students and adults are welcome to sign up. We won’t share your email address or phone number without your permission, and you can unsubscribe at any time. Visit glengower.ca/volunteers for more info.

Councillor Chat – January 27

Join me on Facebook and Zoom on January 27 for my next Councillor Chat. I’ll take your questions live from 7pm-8pm about any topic relating to Stittsville.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86344157707

Facebook: http://facebook.com/councillorglen/

Vaccines for adults 60+

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has increased capacity to better serve everyone eligible for a first, second and third (booster) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly adults 60 years and older in the community who may have yet to receive their third (booster) dose. All OPH community clinics offer drop-ins. Adults over 60 remain at greater risk for serious illness and complications from COVID-19. For many, their immunity is likely to have decreased and getting a third (booster) dose ensures they are as protected as possible against serious illness and complications from COVID-19.

List of government COVID-19 support programs/resources for small businesses

The City’s economic development staff have compiled a list of resources and support available from all three levels of government – municipal, provincial, and federal. More info…

Multilingual Resources for Diverse Communities & Vaccine Ambassador Stories

A list of outdoor rinks in Stittsville

Skating is a great way to stay active during the winter months, and there are plenty of rinks in Stittsville to lace ’em up and get some practice. This year we have 13 outdoor rinks in our community, each one maintained 100% by community volunteers. Thanks to all of the helpers who help keep these rinks in great shape throughout the winter! Click here for a map of all the rinks…

Update on sledding conditions and safety tips

With the new blanket of snow, the City has lifted the “no sledding advisory” on its sanctioned sledding hills. Everyone should take safety precautions, including observing hill conditions and wearing a helmet. More info…

Annual Frozen Water Service Pipes Notices

Winter can be tough on residents, and also on our infrastructure. Ottawa’s recent extreme cold weather has deepened the frost in the ground, which can lead to frozen water service pipes for some residents. The City’s Water Services team is taking proactive steps to support residents and to ensure they have the tools to prevent a disruption in service. Read more…

