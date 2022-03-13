COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower extends his Congratulations on the medal wins at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics received by two Stittsville residents, Collinda Joseph and Tyrone Henry. Below there is further information on proposed developments; a statement from Dr. Vera Etches; city programs and feedback requested; news from the Planning Committee; and the next Councillor’s Chat on March 29th about Affordable Housing.

Stittsville athletes celebrate Paralympic success

We’re cheering on two Stittsville residents who won medals at the Paralympics. Collinda Joseph and the Canadian Wheelchair Curling team on a bronze medal, and Tyrone Henry who won a silver medal with the Canadian Para Ice Hockey team. Congratulations Collinda and Tyrone! Go Canada Go!

(On Left – Canada’s Wheelchair Curling team won Bronze at the 2022 Beijing Paralymics. L-R: Ina Forrest, Spallumcheen, BC ; Dennis Thiessen, Crystal City, MB; Collinda Joseph, Stittsville, ON; Jon Thurston, Dunsford, ON; and Mark Ideson, London, ON.

On Right – Tyrone Henry of Stittsville, ON plays on Canada’s Para Ice Hockey team. The team won Silver at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Photos: Canadian Paralympic Committee.)

NOTEBOOK: Two Stittsville heritage properties move from “high risk” to “low risk”

Two Stittsville heritage properties – Boyd House at 173 Huntmar and the Bradley-Craig Farm at 590 Hazeldean Road – have been moved from “high risk” to “low risk” on the City of Ottawa’s Heritage Watch List. The Built Heritage Subcommittee (BHSC) received an update last week on the City’s strategy and efforts to protect important heritage buildings across Ottawa. Read more…

MARCH 29: Councillor Chat on Ottawa’s Affordable Housing Strategy

Join me on Tuesday, March 29 at 7:00 pm for a presentation and discussion with Saide Sayah, the Director of Housing Services for the City of Ottawa. We’ll have a Q&A for all your questions about Ottawa’s affordable housing strategy. More info…

Have your say on how we manage garbage, recycling, and food waste

The City has launched a new round of public engagement on the Solid Waste Master Plan. Input will help shape the draft plan to determine Ottawa’s future waste management system. Share your thoughts and help us move toward a zero-waste future. The City is asking for feedback on a short list of options for the plan. They want to know how far, how fast, and at what cost you would like the City to move towards a zero-waste future. Read more…

Special Statement from Dr. Vera Etches

“The Province announced the next steps to ease public health measures in Ontario, which includes upcoming changes to mask requirements in public spaces and schools, expanded eligiblity for testing in high-risk settings, and changes to the isolation guidance. I recognize that many of us may need time to adjust to these upcoming changes and it is important to have conversations and take it slow. I encourage parents, guardians, and caregivers to continue with the layers of protection that make them feel at ease and which can continue to decrease COVID-19 transmission, including masking. It is important to show respect for others and their individual choices, based on their own assessment of their risk – or the risk to a loved one.” Read more…

Committee approves standard to advance sustainable building design

The City’s Planning Committee has approved a plan to establish a High-Performance Development Standard for new Ottawa developments. Buildings are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, and the metrics that make up the new standard would help determine how effective new building projects are at advancing sustainable and resilient design. Read more…

Register now for Cleaning the Capital & help clean up our parks

Spring is in the air and registration for the annual Cleaning the Capital Spring Campaign is underway. Participants can register their cleanup projects by using the online registration form available at ottawa.ca/clean or by calling 3-1-1. The registration form populates an interactive map, showing which locations have been chosen for cleanup projects. Cleanup kits, which include garbage bags and gloves, will be made available for pick-up by registrants at one of seven City of Ottawa facilities across the city.

Diversity committee

We’re establishing a committee of community members who represent Stittsville’s diversity. The goal is to have an ongoing discussion about community concerns, and improve services and support. On March 21, we’re hosting a first Zoom meeting for the group with the topic: “Supporting newcomers in our community”. If you’d like to participate and share your views, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

1498 Stittsville Main / Dunrobin Distilleries

The City has received a Site Plan Control application from Dunrobin Distilleries to construct a two-storey micro-distillery at 1498 Stittsville Main Street/8 Manchester Street, just north of Abbott Street. The new building will have retail space at the front, facing Stittsville Main, and the micro-distillery in the back. More info…

1835 Stittsville Main

The City has received a zoning by-law amendment application to allow two new single detached homes at 1835 Stittsville Main Street. The 0.5 hectare property is currently within Ward 21 (Councillor Scott Moffatt) but will be within Ward 6 Stittsville following the next municipal election in the fall. More info…

Q&A: Does an increase in the value of my home mean my property tax will be higher?

With home prices increasing rapidly over the past couple of years, several residents have asked if their property taxes will jump significantly as a result. The short answer: No, increasing real estate prices will not mean a jump in your municipal taxes. Since home prices are increasing across the City at a roughly equal rate, the rising cost of real estate alone should not affect your individual property tax rate. Read more…

