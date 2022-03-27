COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The importance of the extension of Robert Grant Avenue is explained by Councillor Gower in this week’s update. He was pleased to be able to get back to work in person at the recently held Council meeting after two years of Zoom! The Councillor shares information on upcoming hazardous waste depots; the new decal for pets, a joint effort by the Ottawa Humane Society and Ottawa Fire Services, that identifies pets being present in a home; traffic impacts; the Rain Ready Ottawa pilot program; fundraisers for the Under-23 Men’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship tournament being held in Carp this August; and, an update from Ottawa Public Health on vaccinations, as well as immunizations for children. Also, we are reminding residents to attend the Councillor’s Chat March 29 meeting on the Affordable Housing Stategy. Here is the Zoom link for your convenience – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054156610?pwd=QTZjSFUyanFLMHg5SGQrRm1wMGgrdz09.

Council approves next phase of Robert Grant Avenue

Shovels should be in the ground later this year for the next section of Robert Grant Avenue, from Abbott Street to Hazeldean Road.

Last week, City Council authorized staff to enter into a front-ending agreement with Fernbank Landowners Group Ltd. for the design and construction of the transportation corridor. The front-ending agreement is a financing arrangement that will allow construction to start ahead of schedule.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Robert Grant Avenue to Stittsville’s transportation network. This 1.5-km portion will provide much-needed access to the growing Fernbank community, including the first contiguous sidewalk and cycle paths between Fernbank and Hazeldean. When the road opens, it will also allow for more efficient routing of OC Transpo buses.

When the full project is completed, it will be the primary north-south route from Fernbank to the 417 for vehicles, buses, pedestrians, and cyclists. It will serve residents in Stittsville, Kanata, and Rideau-Jock. We will continue to work with City staff and stakeholders to advance construction on the remaining portion of Robert Grant Avenue north of Hazeldean Road as soon as possible.

This section of the north-south arterial is part of the development at 5618 Hazeldean Road, known as the Kizzel lands. Upon the completion of the roadway construction and prior to public usage, the applicant will have to dedicate the roadway as part of the subdivision registration.

The costs have been identified as $20,334,800 plus applicable taxes and indexing. Upon completion of work and fulfillment of the agreement conditions, the City will reimburse Fernbank Landowners Group Ltd. with an estimated $5 million in 2023, and the remainder in 2024.

Last week’s City Council meeting was the first in-person council meeting in more than two years. It was good to be back and see people in person. So many ideas happen in informal settings at City Hall, when you run into someone in the hallway or the cafeteria. Zoom is ok, but we’ve really missed the benefits that come from meeting and collaborating in person. I hope we can do more of that soon.



Also at Council, Zexi Li received a Mayor’s City Builder Award in recognition of her exemplary action and her inspiring contributions to the community during the occupation of Ottawa by protesters. The 21-year-old public servant became a community spokesperson and her actions brought about an injunction that prohibited participants in the protest from using vehicle horns in the vicinity of downtown Ottawa.

Upcoming 2022 household hazardous waste depots

Dates have been announced for this year’s hazardous waste depots, including two in the Stittsville area: Sunday, June 26 at Canadian Tire Centre and Sunday, October 23, at the Westbrook Snow Dump. More info…

Ottawa Fire Services and Humane Society: keeping pets safe

The Ottawa Fire Services and the Ottawa Humane Society have partnered to help keep pets safe in the event of an emergency. Starting now, a “Save our Pets” Emergency Decal will be available at no cost to anyone who would like one. This decal is to be placed somewhere on the front of the home to alert Firefighters of the total number of pets inside the home. More info…

Stay informed on traffic impacts in Ottawa

For up-to-date information about upcoming major traffic impacts in Ottawa, you can visit the new ottawa.ca webpage.For everyday traffic impacts, including updates on construction and roadwork, information about traffic and travel planning, you can visit the City’s interactive traffic map or follow the City’s traffic account on Twitter. For weekly reminders of upcoming major traffic impacts, you can follow the City’s Twitter account. More info here…

Rainwater runoff rebates

The Rain Ready Ottawa pilot program encourages property owners to reduce the harmful impacts of rainwater runoff on our streams and rivers. In the program’s successful first year, the City provided industry training, home assessments, education and financial rebates to help residents make landscaping changes to resolve rainwater issues on their properties. More info…

Fundraisers for Fast Pitch Championship

Heads up about two events to raise funds & awareness for the Under-23 Men’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship tournament being held in Carp this August:

Friday, April 1 – Trivia Night at the West Carleton Amateur Sports Club. Teams of 4-6 people, $20/person. See http://bit.ly/u23MensTrivia for full details.

Friday, April 29 – Fast Pitch Alumni Night at the Carp Agricultural Hall. A night of fun & fellowship for anyone who’s ever been involved with fast pitch softball. See https://bit.ly/u23MensAlumni for details.

Updates from Ottawa Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccination

Vaccination continues to be crucial, especially as public health measures are lifted. A third dose provides a higher level of protection than two doses. OPH has begun calling Ottawa residents 60-69 years of age who have not yet received their third dose and offering to book them into a clinic. The Community Operations team is also reaching out to community partners in neighbourhoods with lower uptake of third doses to try and promote hub and mobile clinic options. School Immunization Catch-Up Clinics

OPH has resumed school immunization catch-up clinics, by appointment only, for youth who attend school in Ottawa who were unable to attend or receive their school-based vaccines (Hepatitis B, HPV, Meningococcal vaccines) at their school clinic in grade 7.

In addition to providing COVID-19 vaccines for residents, the JH Putman School Community Clinic and Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA Community Clinic will offer the above-referenced publicly funded immunizations for eligible youth who meet one or more of the following criteria:

Students in grade 7 or 8 who were unable to attend or receive school-based vaccines at their school clinic;

Students in grades 9 to 12 who have not completed their school-based vaccine series normally administered at school in grade 7 (hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal conjugate vaccine).

Appointments can be booked through OPH’s online booking website or by calling OPH at 613-580-6744, Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

For more information on the school immunization catch-up clinic services or on immunization for youth and school vaccination, please visit the Parenting in Ottawa website.

