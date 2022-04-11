COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With spring’s arrival, this week Councillor Gower informs residents on the traffic safety measures being implemented in the community from flex stakes to radar signs. With the warmer weather comes concerns about unsafe driving and speeding in Stittsville. The Councillor urges residents to call the Ottawa Police to report such behaviour. You can read his update on COVID-19, new housing legislation, and the Mattamy Homes development on Maple Grove. He also extends his thanks to the Stittsville Muslim Association for inviting him to their community potluck for Ramadan.

New traffic safety measures are coming soon to a street near you!

Later in April, City staff will start installing flex stakes, radar signs, and other traffic calming measures on streets across our community. Using our annual budget of $50,000 for temporary traffic calming (TTC), there are 26 locations in Stittsville this year, including several new locations. You can see a full list on my web site, including locations planned for future years.

Why is traffic calming important?

Reducing speed on residential streets in Stittsville, with many young families, elderly and disabled residents, could help prevent a serious or fatal injury for someone in our community.

(Speed sign on Hobin Street, near A. Lorne Cassidy school. Photo by Barry Gray.)

What are flex stakes?

Flex stakes are the narrow yellow signs that you see in the centre of the road. By narrowing the lanes, they make drivers reduce their speed. They are a cost-effective measure that slows vehicle speeds by 5-10km/h.

Share your feedback

Please report any unsafe driving behaviour to ottawapolice.ca/report (it really does make a difference!), and if you have any questions or feedback about the new temporary traffic calming project in your neighbourhood please feel free to contact me at glen.gower.

COVID-19 update

Hospital Chiefs of Staff and Medical Officers of Health from across eastern Ontario have issued a joint statement about the rise of COVID-19 in our community.

They’re reminding us that there are four things that you can do right now to protect yourself, your family, and your community, with the goal of reducing severe illness and hospitalization:

Get vaccinated with all the doses you are eligible for.

Limit your close contacts.

Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Stay home if you are sick.

Read the full statement here…

Celebrating Ramadan

Thank you to the Stittsville Muslim Association for hosting Saturday’s Ramadan Iftar community potluck. Great to see so many friends and familiar faces. The SMA is growing quickly and taking on some exciting new projects to connect with the community. Ramadan Mubarak!

TRANSCRIPT: Councillor Glen on Ontario’s new housing legislation

On March 30th, the Province of Ontario unveiled the first part of its plan to address rising home costs, taking aim at home construction approval delays at the municipal level as a cause for increased home prices. I was recently interviewed by CBC Ottawa Morning’s Robyn Bresnahan discussing what this proposed legislation means for the City of Ottawa. You can listen to the interview here or read the transcript.

Construction update – 1837-1849 Maple Grove Road

Mattamy is starting renovation and repair work on the heritage buildings, including the smaller stone cottage so that it can be used as a “country style” small house. The City has issued a permit for this work. The City Forester has also signed off on a new landscaping plan for the site. Read more…

Easter weekend schedule changes

The City of Ottawa would like to remind residents of the following schedule changes and impacts to City services for the Easter holiday from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. Read more…

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower