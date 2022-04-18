COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We hope that everyone enjoyed their Easter. This week, Councillor Gower has a reminder that garbage collection takes place one day later than is usual. He also is asking residents to participate in his community meeting for the Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan taking place on April 27th. An opportunity to learn more and provide feedback. ParaTranspo has a new app available to ease the use of booking trips and daily/next day travel plans. Don’t miss the Councillor Chat taking place in-person on April 30 at 10am on the patio at Maverick’s Donuts on Stittsville Main. On May 2, a pre-construction meeting is being held for the new Tartan development at 6015 Fernbank Road. The Councillor fills us in on blasting in Stittsville and immediate area and answers a query on the future of land west of Timbermere.

A reminder:

This week’s curbside green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection is delayed by one day due to the Easter long weekend.

April 27: Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan – Community Meeting

Join us on Zoom on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00pm to see the draft plan for the Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan. Please register for the meeting here.

The City is developing a new Public Realm Plan for Stittsville Main Street from Hazeldean Road to Bobcat Way that will help inform the street’s revitalization.

A Public Realm Plan will guide any future upgrades, replacements and new elements in the public street. This includes sidewalks, cycling facilities, streetlights, traffic lanes, benches, street trees, waste receptacles etc.

This work includes a supporting transportation study and street design that will identify opportunities for both short and long-term reconstruction activities on the street with the goal of increasing space for accessibility, pedestrian use, cycling, streetscaping, enhanced lighting and greening.

At this meeting, we’ll review the work done on the plan so far, and you’ll have a chance to provide feedback on the draft plan.

Hope you can join us!

OC Transpo’s new My Para Transpo application makes it easier for customers to book a trip online Para Transpo customers now have more self-service options to book and track trips. OC Transpo launched the new My Para Transpo online application.

With this new application, Para Transpo customers can now book a next-day trip, cancel a booked trip, track the location of a vehicle for an imminent trip, and manage their customer profile information. Read more…

APRIL 30: Councillor Chat (in person!) / Causerie avec le conseiller

Join me on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00am-11:00am for my next Councillor Chat. After two years of virtual chats, this one will finally be in-person again, outdoors on the patio at Maverick’s Donuts (1408 Stittsville Main Street). This is an informal drop-in where residents can ask a question, share ideas, or just say hello! Hope to see you there!

Earth Day Speaker Series

The City of Ottawa’s Climate Change and Resiliency team is hosting four events this month to celebrate Earth Day:April 21: Say Yes to Less: How reducing waste helps fight climate change

April 26: Everything you need to know about electric vehicles

April 28: Better Homes Ottawa Loan Program and Home Energy Retrofits

MAY 2: Pre-construction meeting for development at 6015 Fernbank

Construction is beginning soon on a development at 6015 Fernbank Road, where Tartan is building a new housing subdivision. Our office, in coordination with Tartan, is hosting a virtual public pre-construction meeting on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 7:00pm via Zoom. Tartan will provide an overview of their timeline, construction plans, and what neighbours can expect during construction. There will also be an opportunity for Q&A. You can register here to participate.

Blasting operations in the Stittsville area

Wondering about construction blasting in Stittsville? Check out glengower.ca/blasting for an updated list of local blasting operations. As of this week, the only ongoing blasting is at Spratt Aggregates (2300 Carp Road, between the Queesnway and Richardson Side Road). They have ongoing blasting as part of aggregate operations at their quarry. Most days there is a blast around mid-day that can felt in the north part of Stittsville.

Q&A: Are homes being built on the land west of Timbermere?

Several residents have asked about land west of Timbermere, and whether or not it is being developed for a new neighbourhood. The quick answer: There is no current proposal for development, but it is land that has been identified as a potential site for a future neighbourhood. Read more…

Get in touch!

