COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

On April 27 via Zoom, Stittsville residents will have the opportunity to view and provide feedback on the Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan developed by Councillor Gower and his committee made up of Stittsville residents and businesses. Make sure you register to participate at the link provided below. The Councillor provides information on the new bus routes for Stittsville; requests your nominations for a Stittsville Super Kid Award for volunteerism; reminders on dogs and leashes/off-leashes, cycling and when to call 311. Some new proposed developments are highlighted, along with information on expanding your driveway and much more below.

APRIL 27 – Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan:

A reminder to join us on Zoom on Wednesday, April 27) at 7:00pm to see the draft plan for the Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan. See the work done so far, and share your feedback. Please register for the meeting here.

NEW Route 67 begins, bringing better service to Fernbank area:

Since December, we’ve been asking for your feedback about how to improve transit service to the Fernbank area. Your feedback included wanting routes closer to homes, and more direct service to downtown.

In response, new OC Transpo service changes to Route 167—now Route 67—will make taking transit more convenient and direct for residents in the growing neighbourhoods of Abbottsville Crossing, Bradley Commons, Blackstone, Fernbank Crossing, and Westwood. The improved service started this week. Read more about the changes…

Do you know a Stittsville SUPER KID?

Paving the way to encourage volunteerism from a young age, the Stittsville Super Kid Award is granted to children, aged 12 and under, who live in Stittsville, and:

Have demonstrated leadership skills

Act as a role model for their peers

Have a commitment to helping, giving back or improving their neighbourhood, the community and the world around

Share with us what your Super Kid is doing in our community and send us a picture of them in action! Examples of Stittsville Super Kid activities include organizing fundraising bake sales, lemonade stands, assisting elderly neighbours, and more! More info here…

Three quick reminders:

1. Dogs on leash: Please keep your dogs on leash on pathways and parks, unless you’re in a designated off-leash area. Stittsville does have several off-leash areas – see a list here. No matter the designation, dogs are never allowed within 5 meters of park facilities such as play areas, splash pads, and wading pools. Please remember to pick up after your dog and dispose of the waste appropriately. If you’re ever in doubt about the designation of the particular park, there are always signs posted that state the designation.

2. Cycling safety: With warmer weather, more and more people are cycling in our community. A reminder to drivers to please give at least one metre of space to cyclists when passing. For cyclists, a reminder to please stay off sidewalks and wear a helmet for safety.

3. 3-1-1: If you see a pothole, an overflowing waste bin, or a burnt-out street light, the quickest way to alert the City is to make a call to 3-1-1. The phone line is staffed 24/7 with resources to help.

Planning & Development:

Two new development applications were submitted last week for new projects in Stittsville:

755 Cope Drive – Site Plan Control for a new French elementary school

1364-1370 Stittsville Main Street – Site Plan Control for a 4-storey mixed-use building, just north of Papa Sam’s.

You can find more information at glengower.ca/development/

Please read this before you expand your driveway:

If you’re thinking about landscaping your front yard this season to extend your driveway or add another parking space, make sure you’re aware of the zoning and by-law restrictions that may be in play for your home. Contact a Development Information Officer (DIO) at 613-580-2424, ext. 23434 or dioinquiry@ottawa.ca to determine if you can expand the driveway on your property, and what you’ll need to do to ensure you’re doing so legally. Rules and limitations may vary depending on the location of your home, and the DIO can help you navigate the process.

Why all these rules? Landscaping and parking is regulated by the City for a number of reasons, including maintaining effective stormwater management, managing street parking spaces, meeting accessibility requirements, providing adequate snow storage, and to promote an attractive streetscape design.



Setting the record straight: I’ve seen several people post on Facebook that hundreds of notices have been issued to Stittsville residents for by-law infractions related to driveway expansions. This is incorrect. By-law has issued 300 notices city-wide (out of nearly 450,000 households), including some in Stittsville.

APRIL 30: Councillor Chat (in person!) / Causerie avec le conseiller:

Join me on Saturday, April 30 from 10:00am-11:00am for my next Councillor Chat. After two years of virtual chats, this one will finally be in-person again, outdoors on the patio at Maverick’s Donuts (1408 Stittsville Main Street). This is an informal drop-in where residents can ask a question, share ideas, or just say hello! Hope to see you there!

More events:

Key OC Transpo indicators trending positively for O-Train Line 1, Bus and Para Transpo service:

Last week the Transit Commission was updated on the improved outlook of O-Train Line 1, bus and Para Transpo service. The Transit Commission also received a status update on the zero-emission bus program. The Commission was also advised that its 2020 decision to make masks mandatory under the Transit By-law remains in place. Read more from the meeting here…

Free spring concert from the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus:

West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC) is delivering a Free Spring Concert in celebration of its 10th anniversary! It features the top picks of our audience, songs for Ukraine, as well as Soprano Jennifer Elgar. These well sung tunes of love and beauty are destined to bring people life, strength, and refreshment. This virtual concert will go live at 7:30 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at https://westottawaladieschorus.ca/events and will remain live afterwards. Details can also be found at https://westottawaladieschorus.ca/events

Stittsville library news:

Stittsville library staff are happy to bring back some in person programming for children and adults. Check the library website for details: Find a program or event | Ottawa Public Library (biblioottawalibrary.ca).

As well, there will be a plant swap on May 21st and 22nd. This is a fun chance to share some of your plants and find a few new ones for your home garden. The seed exchange in partnership with Root in Nature continues in branch also.

Did you know your library card gives you the opportunity to explore language learning courses from the comfort of your home? With Mango Languages you can even learn to converse in Pirate! Ask staff for an introduction to this resource next time you visit the library. Online Resources | Ottawa Public Library (biblioottawalibrary.ca)

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower