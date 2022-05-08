COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

(Councillor Gower is seen chatting with Valerie Wright (wearing hat) and Edna Knight who attended the National Labyrinth Day Peace for Ukraine walk, led by Ruth Richardson, held at Stittsville’s W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park on May 7, 2022. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Councillor Gower brings to our attention this week, a new community initiative – The Diversity Project – to help identify key challenges and gaps in Stittsville that immigrants and newcomers face. A number of upcoming events are family friendly and free providing a great opportunity to meet your fellow Stittsville neighbours. Bell Canada continues to install fiber optic cable in Stittsville – check out the link to find out more below. The Councillor thanks all who participated in the pre-construction meeting for the 6015 Fernbank development.

NOTEBOOK: An update on our new Diversity Project

Earlier this year, we launched a new initiative to address emerging needs and issues we’re seeing in our community. Nicknamed “The Diversity Project”, we invited community leaders and residents representing diverse communities in Stittsville to participate in a new committee to identify key challenges and gaps in Stittsville. The first meeting with the committee took place in March 2022, and focused on challenges facing immigrants and newcomers, as well as broader issues of systemic racism. We heard ideas and experiences, and discussed actions that can be taken at a community level to better welcome and support residents in Stittsville. Read more about what we heard, and future projects and initiatives…

Upcoming Events –

Open office hours: Drop in to my office at CARDELREC this Friday, May 13 between 10am-11am. No appointment necessary. Ask a question, share an idea, or just say hello!

MAY 15: Stittsville Family Bike Ride

Come join me and my team on May 15th for a Family Bike Ride through Stittsville. Make new connections with our community, exercise and appreciate a moment of leisure while enjoying nature. Cyclists of all ages are welcome! The ride is 2.8km, travelling from CARDELREC to Village Square Park and back. Details & registration here…

May 21: Planting Day at Lee Boltwood Park

The Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society is embarking on a 3-year project to develop pollinator gardens for our community to enjoy at the park, located on Abbott Street East. They would appreciate donations of plants and volunteers to help with their first planting day. They are looking for plant donations as well as helpers on May 21. Contact sghorticultural@gmail.com, if you can help with donations or volunteering.

May 22: Blossom Fest

Stittsville’s FREE, eco-friendly family festival of music, art, nature, community and fun! All are welcome to visit the Crossing Bridge neighbourhood to be surprised and delighted all day, rain or shine. DJ Flash Prime, Luv2Groove, Ty the Magic Guy, FREE bikes, books and trees, a large marketplace, children’s educational exhibitors, a covered picnic area, bike safety, chess, soccer, badminton, vintage cars, food – and more!

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Location: 27 Hobin Street (Crossing Bridge Park / A Lorne Cassidy School)

Want to donate to this community-made event, volunteer or participate in the marketplace? Email crossingbridgefest@gmail.com.

May 7-June 24: OWAA presents Dreaming

The Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) presents Dreaming from May 7 to June 24. Visit the owaa gallery to see the latest collection of artwork and photography at the CARDELREC Recreation Complex, 1500 Shea Road. Open 7 days a week, 7 am-8 pm. Free Admission.

UPDATE: The latest timelines for Bell utility work in Stittsville

Bell has several projects underway in Stittsville to install fiber optic cable. We’ll keep this page up-to-date with information about the latest timelines and activities in each neighbourhood. To see what’s planned in your neighbourhood, as well as who to contact with questions or issues, click here.

RECAP: Pre-construction meeting for development at 6015 Fernbank

Thanks to everyone who joined us last week for the meeting about Taggart’s Idylea subdivision on Fernbank Road. You can read a recap of the meeting here…

Have your say in the next phase of the City’s Women and Gender Equity Strategy

This year, the City will begin developing Phase Two of the Women and Gender Equity Strategy’s Strategic Framework for 2023-2025, which will continue to guide the City’s work to ensure Ottawa is inclusive for everyone by setting new organizational targets and commitments on women and gender equity. Read more…

Updates from the Stittsville library

Many programs are now available at the Stittsville branch. Some children are very comfortable reading to dogs and enjoy reading with Caileigh, a St. Johns Ambulance therapy dog. Registration for this opportunity is available at the branch only.



Children’s programs include a bilingual Family Story/Contes en famille and English Babytime.Adults can join in for Crafternoon or three programs presented in partnership with Eco Westenders and a Creative Writing Group. Registration for any of these programs is online. Find a program or event | Ottawa Public Library (biblioottawalibrary.ca)



Did you know you can access Ancestry.ca on library computers? It’s a great way to explore your heritage without a paid subscription. Ask staff for more information.

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower