COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower is passing along information and updates on the Ottawa Police – they are bringing back Project Noisemaker; responds to question about the traffic on Stittsville Main Street; shares some fun events happening over the next week; a couple of development information meetings will be taking place – one of May 19 for 1364-1370 Stittsville Main Street and the other on May 31 for 6310 Hazeldean Road; and, are you a high school student and want to discover more about being a municipal councillor? Then visit the link that Councillor Gower has provided to register.

Police launch crackdown on speeding and loud engines

Ottawa Police have launched Project Noisemaker to respond to resident complaints about excessive speeds and loud engines on our streets.

This is the third year for Project Noisemaker, and last year Ottawa Police laid close to 1200 Speeding and 175 Improper muffler/excessive noise related fines. A stunt driving charge is laid when a driver or rider is going 50km/h or more over the posted limit. They face a significant fine (up to $10,000), a 14-day vehicle seizure a 30-day driving suspension and a court date.

Stunt driving put all road users at risk, especially pedestrians and cyclists, and it generates noise that prevents residents from enjoying their community. This year, police are introducing a Hear it. See it. Report it. initiative, and encourage residents to make a report. Traffic safety complaints can be made online, and you don’t require a license plate to do so. The information also enables officers to strategically deploy to locations at times where data analysis shows the greatest opportunity for safety improvement through enforcement.

Dangerous driving that represents an immediate danger to public safety should be reported to 911.

JUNE 25: “Welcome to Stittsville” multicultural event

We’re looking for participants at our new multicultural showcase on June 25 at Village Square Park. The event aims to showcase our community’s diversity to Stittsville residents, as well as promote connectivity among community members and welcome new immigrants to our community.



If your family or community group would like to participate and showcase your country or culture’s food, art, music and traditions, please contact me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Q&A: What about the traffic on Stittsville Main?

Last week we shared details about the recommended Public Realm Plan for Stittsville Main Street, including major improvements for cyclists and pedestrians. Thank you to everyone who has shared feedback so far. A few of you have asked: “What are you doing to improve traffic on Stittsville Main Street?” Here are five things that are in progress:

Making it more safe, convenient and comfortable for cyclists and pedestrians gives people an alternative to driving as a way to get around on the street. Updated intersection designs, and ongoing adjustments to signal timing will help with traffic flow. Construction on the next phase of Robert Grant Avenue begins this fall, from Abbott to Hazeldean Road. This will help direct traffic away from Stittsville Main Street. Eventually, Robert Grant Avenue will connect all the way to Palladium Drive and the Queensway. A new retail plaza is expected soon in the south part of Stittsville, near Fernbank and Shea. This will give residents in the south end shops and services closer to home, and will reduce traffic on Stittsville Main. OC Transpo bus service will improve with every year. It’s not as frequent or convenient now as it should be, but as it improves it will be an alternative to driving.

Stittsville Main Street is very much a street in transition. There’s no single initiative that will reduce traffic on the street, but together these initiatives will make a difference in the coming years.

Please send your questions and feedback to glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

May 21: Planting Day at Lee Boltwood Park

The Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society is embarking on a 3-year project to develop pollinator gardens for our community to enjoy at the park, located on Abbott Street East. They would appreciate donations of plants and volunteers to help with their first planting day. They are looking for plant donations as well as helpers on May 21. Contact sghorticultural@gmail.com, if you can help with donations or volunteering.

May 22: Blossom Fest

Stittsville’s FREE, eco-friendly family festival of music, art, nature, community and fun! All are welcome to visit the Crossing Bridge neighbourhood to be surprised and delighted all day, rain or shine. DJ Flash Prime, Luv2Groove, Ty the Magic Guy, FREE bikes, books and trees, a large marketplace, children’s educational exhibitors, a covered picnic area, bike safety, chess, soccer, badminton, vintage cars, food – and more!

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Location: 27 Hobin Street (Crossing Bridge Park / A Lorne Cassidy School)

Want to donate to this community-made event, volunteer or participate in the marketplace? Email crossingbridgefest@gmail.com.

June 8 Wildlife Speaker Series: Safe & Responsible Hiking in Natural Areas

Spending time outdoors in nature is good for our physical and mental health, and the Ottawa area has a rich diversity of greenspaces and trails to explore. Know how to stay safe and enjoy their experience, with minimal impact on the natural environment. Join local outdoors enthusiast and wellness advocate, Vickie Lanthier of GirlGoneGood for a special presenation. More info…

Kanata Seniors Centre – upcoming events

The Kanata Seniors Centre is resuming regular programming and is open to all seniors in Kanata, Stittsville and beyond. Please remember that pre-reservation system is still in place. Ensure you reserve your spot: https://reservation.frontdesksuite.ca/rcfs/ksc or call 613-580-2980 for more info.

They Govern – Become a City Councillor for the Day

Equal Voice National Capital Region (EVNCR) invites young women, girls, gender-diverse and gender non-binary youth in Ottawa to become City Councillors for the day for the second year through our program, They Govern. If you, or someone you know, is a high school student interested in city issues, or has a passion for politics and civic engagement, this program is a great opportunity. Read more…

MAY 19: Info meeting for 1364-1370 Stittsville Main Street

The City has received a Site Plan Control application for 1364, 1368, and 1370 Stittsville Main Street, near the corner of Stittsville Main and Beverly (between Papa Sam’s and the Revera Stittsville Villa & Manor). We’re hositing a public meeting on May 19, 2022…

MAY 31: Info meeting for 6310 Hazeldean Road

The City of Ottawa has received zoning by-law amendment application from Hazeldean Developments at 6310 Hazeldean Road, just west of Carp. The applicant proposes to build three mid-rise buildings (9 storeys) with 317 apartments and ground-floor commercial. We’re hositing a public meeting on May 31, 2022…

