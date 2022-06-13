COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The past few weeks have been certainly stressful and busy for most Stittsville residents from storm damage clean-up to restocking fridges and helping out neighbours. Then there is the addition of increased auto thefts in the community and for this reason, Councillor Gower has asked Sgt. Jeff Kostuch, to lead a public information session on June 22nd. Ensure you register to learn how to safeguard your vehicles and more. Mayor Jim Watson has also requested provincial disaster recovery assistance, for those affected by the May 21st storm, in a letter to Premier Ford – you can read the letter at the link provided below. The Councillor also shares some upcoming public consultations, roadwork projects, a few fun events and more.

JUNE 22: Car theft information session

In recent months, Stittsville residents have experienced an increase in car thefts. Earlier this spring, six individuals were arrested in association with car thefts in our community, and incidents continue to occur.

There are steps we can all take to keep vehicles safe and help police in their investigation. Join us for a Public Information Session led by our Community Police Officer, Sgt Jeff Kostuch. He will provide an update on the current situation and steps we can all take to minimize risk.

Join us on Zoom ad Facebook Live on Wednesday, June 22 from 7:00pm-8:00pm. Click here to register…

Council makes a formal request for provincial disaster recovery assistance

Last week, City Council passed a motion by Councillor Kitts (seconded by me), calling on the Mayor to make a formal request to the Ontario government for provincial disaster recovery assistance. You can read the Mayor’s letter to Premier Ford here…

Thanks to Kelly for sending along this drone footage by Don Joyce provided to Stittsville Central, showing how damaged trees are removed from a backyard in Stittsville – hw75H5W1$&FRHl2Y^hLkooSF1. This type of clean-up is happening all over our community on private property and public property like parks and pathways. This will take some time to complete, so please give crews enough space to work safely and stay out areas marked by yellow caution tape.

And please keep in mind, the same crews who maintain parks are also assisting with storm clean-up, so some regular park maintenance continues to be delayed.

JUNE 25: “Welcome to Stittsville” multicultural event

We’re looking for participants at our new multicultural showcase on June 25 at Village Square Park. The event aims to showcase our community’s diversity to Stittsville residents, as well as promote connectivity among community members and welcome new immigrants to our community.

If your family or community group would like to participate and showcase your country or culture’s food, art, music and traditions, please contact me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

JUNE 22: Public consultation for Huntmar upgrades & Stittsville Main extension

On Wednesday, June 15 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, the City of Ottawa will be hosting a virtual public consultation for the Huntmar Drive widening & Stittsville Main Street extension study. If you’re interested in participating, you can register online.

Check out the City’s project webpage for an online survey that can be completed anytime between June 15 and July 6.

June is Let’s Bike month

Let’s Bike Month is an annual campaign that encourages people to try cycling as a fun and healthy transportation option. Participants in the campaign:

Win prizes

Save money

Get access to free resources

See the GHG averted by choosing to bike

Have fun!

Click here to sign up and join Stittsville’s Let’s Bike team…

JUNE 29: Family Cycling virtual workshop

This workshop will cover everything you need to know to make family cycling a success. We will cover kid-carrying bikes, adaptive cycles for adults, route planning considerations, and real-life tips from someone who’s been there! This workshop is adapted for people of all ages and cycling abilities. This workshop is brought to you by EnviroCentre in partnership with the City of Ottawa.

When: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Register for the workshop today!

More from GlenGower.ca

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower