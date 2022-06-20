COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, the Councillor invites all residents to the first-ever multicultural community showcase at Village Square Park on June 25 with entertainment and exhibits for all to enjoy. There are some upcoming construction projects that he wants to ensure residents are aware of; as well as the delay for the opening of the Fernbank Elementary School (now named the Shingwaakon (Little Pine) Public School); there is a June 22nd zoom presentation with Ottawa Police Sgt. Jeff Kostuch on car thefts in the community; and, the postponed naming of the Lee Boltwood park takes place this week on Friday, June 24 at 2:00pm (4879 Abbott Street East) with Mayor Jim Watson officiating.

Join us this Saturday!

Everyone is invited to Village Square Park this Saturday, June 25 from 12:00pm-4:00pm for our first-ever multicultural community showcase. The event aims to showcase our community’s diversity to Stittsville residents, promote connectivity among community members, and welcome new immigrants to our community. We have several exhibitors lined up as well as a line-up of performances throughout the afternoon. Admission is free. Please drop by and check out the afternoon’s activities!

Fernbank Elementary School update

Last week the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced to parents and students that the new school won’t quite be ready for students in September. They’ll be hosting students at a temporary site (the old D. Aubrey Moodie School in Bells Corners) until the building is finished. Due to the recent labour disruptions in the construction sector, the contractor was no longer able to guarantee the completion date.



“This is not ideal, but as a staff, we are planning for an amazing start-up and are seeing the opportunities this provides for our students,” says Principal Todd Thompson.



A new name has also been announced: “Shingwaakon (Little Pine) Public School”, in recognition of the history and the lands of the Algonquin nation.

Upcoming construction projects:

Resurfacing of Abbott Street between Iber and Stittsville Main is expected to start the last week of June.

Resurfacing of Hobin Street from Kyle to Carp will start in mid-July.

The Beechfern bridge replacement along Poole Creek will take place between June 30 and August 26.

Trailway Circle will be closed from Snowy Owl to Pine Bluff until June 30.

Jonathan Pack Street will be closed for several weeks this summer between Beverly and Stitt for a culvert replacement. Dates to be announced.

More more information about these projects, please visit https://www.glengower.ca/tag/construction/

Upcoming Events

Friday, June 24 – Park naming ceremony for Lee Boltwood Park – Join Mayor Watson and Councillor Glen this Friday at 2:00 p.m. for the park naming ceremony at Lee Boltwood Park, 4879 Abbott Street East. Everyone is welcome. Please bring a lawn chair. This is an opportunity to thank Lee Boltwood for her contributions to our community.

Film shoot in the Basswood / Liard area

The City’s film office has issued a permit for The House Next Door, shooting until June 27 in Stittsville on Basswood Avenue and Liard Street. Notices were distributed to residents and business impacted by the presence of the production in advance of their arrival.

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower