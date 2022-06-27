COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The past week has been a busy time for Councillor Gower – hosting events such as the official opening of Lee Boltwood Park, the Welcome to Stittsville diversity event, the informative session on car thefts, to the Stittsville Main Street Public Realm plan approved by the City’s Planning Committee (it goes to council on July 6th). Below you will find information on the above events, along with events that will be taking place this week and along with updates on City business and pertinent information.

Planning Committee approves Stittsville Main Street Public Realm Plan

I’m very happy to share that the Planning Committee has unanimously approved the Stittsville Main Street Public Realm plan. It will go to City Council on Wednesday, July 6 for final approval. Thanks to all of you for your excellent input on the draft plan.

This plan is a huge step forward to address pedestrian and cyclist safety as well as beautification of the street. Here’s a summary about what it’s all about: https://www.glengower.ca/information/stittsville-main-street-public-realm-plan-heads-to-committee-for-approval/.

Stittsville Main is starting to grow into a local business district with a healthier mix of shops, services, and residents living on the street. To make it work, we’ll need a friendly environment for all transportation modes: pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, and car drivers/passengers. That’s very different from what we have today but it’s what’s necessary to achieve healthy revitalization on the street – and something that everyone in Stittsville can be proud of.

A huge thank you to residents and volunteers who shared feedback and ideas throughout this process, including the public realm working group and the Stittsville Main Street steering community. Your feedback helped to make this such a solid plan.

The next challenge is to get funding for implementation. We’ve already started to pursue funds from grants, our municipal budget, and other funds from the provincial and federal governments. I hope to have some announcements in the coming weeks – stay tuned!

RECAP: Car theft information session

In recent months, Stittsville residents have experienced an increase in car thefts. Last week, residents heard from our community police officer, Cst. Jeff Kostuch on steps we can take to keep vehicles safe and help police in their investigations. Thank you to all residents who attended and to those who asked engaging and important questions.

There have been 28 reported vehicles stolen in Stittsville since March 2022. There is no particular area of Stittsville targeted, although a more significant amount appears to be South of Abbott and to the East of Stittsville Main. The most common make of stolen vehicles includes high-end Lexus, Toyota, Jeep Cherokee, Ford F150, Dodge Durango, and Honda CRV, which is the most popular.

You can check links to resources and watch a replay of the video here…

JUNE 29: Family Cycling Workshop

Join us for Family Cycling—a virtual workshop presented by EnviroCentre’s Let’s Bike! Cycling is a fun activity for the whole family! Whether going on a leisure ride or heading to the library, cycling is a great choice for folks of any age. This workshop will cover everything you need to know to make family cycling a success. We will cover kid-carrying bikes, adaptive cycles for adults, route planning considerations, and real-life tips from someone who’s been there! This workshop is adapted for people of all ages and cycling abilities.

When: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Register for the workshop today! A Zoom link will be sent out 24 hours, 1 hour, and 10 minutes before the start of the virtual workshop to those who register.

This workshop is brought to you by EnviroCentre in partnership with the City of Ottawa.

Canada Day Events in Stittsville

9:00am-9:15am: Flag raising ceremony at Kavanagh Square. At the corner of Stittsville Main & Hazeldean, at the Stittsville sign.

Flag raising ceremony at Kavanagh Square. At the corner of Stittsville Main & Hazeldean, at the Stittsville sign. 11:30am-afternoon: Family-friendly fun at the Stittsville Legion. Kids Karaoke from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Pony rides, bouncy castle, face painting, dunk tank, BBQ

Family-friendly fun at the Stittsville Legion. Kids Karaoke from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Pony rides, bouncy castle, face painting, dunk tank, BBQ 12:00pm-10:00pm: Stittsville Village Association at the field of Sacred Heart High School (Abbott @ Shea). Music & kids activities all afternoon and fireworks at night.

Happy Canada Day!

(Lee Boltwood, Mayor Jim Watson, Arlene Rowe, Judith Cox and Councillor Glen Gower officially opened Lee Boltwood Park on June 24, 2022. Photo: Catherine Musgrave)

Lee Boltwood park naming ceremony

On Friday friends and colleagues of Lee Boltwood gathered for a special naming ceremony at Lee Boltwood Park at 4879 Abbott Street east. Lee Boltwood and her husband moved to Ottawa in 1966. Known for her green thumb, Lee can often be found sharing her gardening expertise. Moving to Stittsville in 1973, she is a lifetime member of the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society. Lee has played a prominent role in the preservation and beautification of Ottawa’s greenspaces. More photos & info here…

(Councillor Gower poses with the Ukrainian dance group who performed at the ‘Welcome to Stittsville’ June 25 event. Photo: Barry Gray)

Welcome to Stittsville!

A big thank you to everyone who participated in our first ever “Welcome to Stittsville” event on Saturday, June 25. The event introduced the different countries, cultures, and traditions of the residents of Stittsville. It’s an initiative that stems from the Diversity Project to foster greater inclusion, equity, and diversity in Stittsville. The event coincides with Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, as well as Welcoming Ottawa Week. See the full photo gallery here…

