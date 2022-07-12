COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

On Friday, July 8, the Bradley family were honoured with a commemorative park naming – Bradley Square – on Stittsville Main Street at the entrance to the Trans Canada Trail. The Councillor shares some updates for the upcoming week and beyond. Please heed the reminders he has shared.

(The plaque at Bradley Square. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Celebrating the contributions of the Bradley family

On Friday, July 8 we welcomed family and friends of the Bradley Family for a commemorative naming ceremony at Bradley Square on Stittsville Main Street. Three generations – Silas, Sid, and Ross – have been longtime business leaders in Stittsville. For over half a century, the Bradley name was prominent on Main Street through Bradley’s Insurance, and they donated their time and money to many local organizations, charities, community groups and minor sports teams. You can see the plaque on the west side of Stittsville Main along the Trans Canada Trail. See more photos & learn about the Bradley’s…

Community reminders:

E-scooters are not permitted on sidewalks. They are permitted in bike lanes, cycle tracks and multi-use pathways. They are permitted on streets with a speed of 50km/h or less. More info…

are not permitted on sidewalks. They are permitted in bike lanes, cycle tracks and multi-use pathways. They are permitted on streets with a speed of 50km/h or less. More info… Dirt bikes & all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are not permitted on the Trans Canada Trail or on multi-use pathways.

are not permitted on the Trans Canada Trail or on multi-use pathways. Dogs on leash: Please keep your dog on a leash at all times, unless you are in a designated off-leash area.

You can call 3-1-1 to make a report on any of the above issues, or call 9-1-1 if there is an immediate safety risk.

Free woodchips at Maple Grove depot and more in latest storm response update

Do you need mulch for your home or community garden? Given the large amount of tree debris our teams have processed lately, the City is offering free woodchips at select facilities and work yards – while supply lasts. Please note: the woodchips are in high demand! If supply runs out they will be replenished the following business day. Locations are open 24/7, including at the Maple Grove depot. More info…

Please read this before you expand your driveway

If you’re thinking about landscaping your front yard this season to extend your driveway or add another parking space, make sure you’re aware of the zoning and by-law restrictions that may be in play for your home.

Landscaping and parking is regulated by the City for a number of reasons, including maintaining effective stormwater management, managing street parking spaces, meeting accessibility requirements, providing adequate snow storage, and to promote an attractive streetscape design. Read more…

More from glengower.ca

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower