COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With the municipal election over, Councillor Gower is quick to return to keeping residents informed through his weekly updates to Stittsville Central to share with the community. The Councillor tells us, “Now that the election is over, I am glad that I can start using my usual ‘Councillor Glen’ channels to communicate with residents again. Under election rules, I’m not allowed to thank residents, but I am allowed to say: “I am proud and honoured to continue to represent constituents here in Stittsville”.

“The next term of council begins on November 15, and I’m looking forward to meeting the new “mayor-elect” and “councillors-elect” in the coming days to start building those relationships.”

Meanwhile, there’s a lot happening in our community, so let’s jump right in!

(Jean and Bob Mills celebrate the official naming of Bob Mills Park at 875 Atlas Terrace on October 27, 2022)

Honouring Bob Mills

On Thursday, we commemorated Bob Mills for his contributions to the community of Stittsville and Goulbourn Township by naming a park in his honour. Bob Mills worked for the Township of Goulbourn for 24 years as Director of Parks and Recreation. He helped develop many community and neighbourhood parks, including ball fields, tennis courts, lawn bowling, pathways, and the Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Bob Mills Park is located at 875 Atlas Terrace, near Cope Drive. More photos…

Bill 23 makes it even harder for cities to fix the infrastructure gap

Last week, the provincial government introduced Bill 23, another round of legislation that will massively change planning and development across Ontario, including Ottawa.

The legislation’s goal is to achieve construction of 151,000 new homes in Ottawa over the next ten years. It eliminates R1 zoning, meaning up to three units would be allowed on a single lot. It makes sweeping changes to how the City can collect development charges and halves the amount of parkland that the City can require from developers. And it limits the oversight role of groups like the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority.

It comes on the heels of Bill 109, introduced in the spring, that reduced public consultation requirements for new developments.

There is a need for more housing, but I’m seeing nothing from the province on how they will help cities support this growth with funding for infrastructure and amenities. In fact, this legislation does the opposite — limiting the ability of the City to collect development charges from some new development. Read more…

Police make more car theft arrests

The Ottawa Police charged three men with several auto theft-related offences in relation to an incident on October 25. All three individuals were from Montreal, and Ottawa Police are working with police in Montreal in an ongoing investigation. Read more…

Check out this video that we did back in June with Cst. Jeff Kostuch, our community police officer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tejTwUkU3fk.

Police investigating hate graffiti

The Ottawa Police Service Hate Crimes Unit is investigating four incidents of hate graffiti in Granite Ridge on October 17. Investigators want to speak with anyone with information about these incidents, was in the area at the time or has security camera footage to contact the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crimes Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015. Read more…

New Vacant Property By-law is in effect

The new Vacant Property By-law came into effect yesterday. Vacant lots and buildings that have been unoccupied for 120 consecutive days are required to have a vacant property permit, with limited exemptions. In addition to obtaining a permit, the Vacant Property By-law requires owners to comply with regulations for identifying, managing and visiting their sites. Read more…

Flu shots now available

Ottawa Public Health is planning for a fall and winter season with higher than usual levels of influenza (flu) in the community and an increase of COVID-19 transmission. Check in with your local pharmacy or healthcare provider to get yours. Children 6 months-2 years, newcomers, and those without OHIP can also book appts at our clinics. For further information visit Ottawa.ca/flu.

Co-existing with coyotes

The Stittsville area, and in particular the Poole Creek corridor, provides very good habitat for coyotes and sightings are quite common this time of year. Coyotes are always among us and will almost always seek to avoid human contact. If you see a coyote acting aggressively or who is not fearful of people, please call 3-1-1.

You should also check out this video interview with Nick Stow, Senior Planner, Natural Systems and Rural Affairs with the City of Ottawa, who shares tips and info about how to co-exist safely with coyotes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu3kJBZ_67w.

(The Flewellyn-Jones home located at 5897 Fernbank Road at the Shea Road roundabout.)

Heritage repairs to Flewellyn-Jones House

The owners of the heritage home at 5897 Fernbank (pictured below in 2013) will be doing repairs to the exterior soffit, fascia and trim in the coming weeks. The soffit and fascia boards are being replaced so they can seal up the attic before winter. To do this work, the existing scroll and cove trims need to be removed, and will be re-created by a specialized millworker. All of the work has been approved by staff in the City’s heritage department. The owners of the property would like to remind residents to not trespass on the property or try to access the home.

Back in 2015, I wrote about the history of the home and farmstead for StittsvilleCentral.ca. The house itself dates back to 1886 and remained in the Flewellyn family til 1947. Read more…

