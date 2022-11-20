COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another busy week coming up for Councillor Gower. On November 23rd, join Councillors Gower and Jeff Leiper who are hosting an expert panel Q&A webinar on the province’s Bill 23 and the effect the changes will have on planning and development in Ottawa. New development site plan and zoning applications have been submitted to the city for approval. There are several upcoming community events for everyone to enjoy. One in particular, the Stittsville Parade of Lights on December 3rd. If you can provide some time to ensure the number of volunteers needed to be ‘caretakers’ of the barricades during the parade will be gratefully appreciated by the Stittsville Village Association (details below to get involved).

Volunteers needed for the Parade of Lights

A reminder that volunteers are still needed for this year’s Parade of Lights, happening on Saturday, December 3, 2022. For details, email stittsvillevillage@gmail.com.

Another curve ball from the Provincial government

Another week, another new piece of legislation from the Provincial government. Last week, the Provincial government introduced the Better Municipal Governance Act. Among the changes: Mayors in Toronto and Ottawa could pass certain by-laws if more than one-third of councillors vote in favour.

For Ottawa, that would mean the mayor would only need nine votes to pass by-laws related to “provincial priorities”, presumably related housing with details to be announced at a later date.

To his credit, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he’s not interested in using these new powers. To me, even the idea of a “minority rule” is troubling. What board, what council, what democratic body operates with one-third as a vote required to make decisions?

It’s a very harsh reminder that municipalities are creatures of the province. We’ve always been at the whim of the provincial government and their decisions.

Wednesday: Bill 23 and changes to Ottawa city planning (Zoom)

Councillor Jeff Leiper and I are hosting a panel of experts on a Q&A Webinar on Wednesday November 23 from 7:00pm-9:00pm. We’ll answer resident questions about what all these provincial changes will mean to planning and development in Ottawa.

Cutting development charges, removing oversight over developing wetlands, gutting heritage protection, eliminating tools meant to address affordable housing and removing single-detached-only zoning – these are the most sweeping changes to Ontario planning in a generation. Click here for more info & Zoom co-ordinates…

Updates from Ottawa Public Health

COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, and the circulating levels of other respiratory viruses like influenza and RSV are high. As you’re likely aware, CHEO is facing unprecedented volumes of infants and children coming to the hospital w/respiratory symptoms from various viruses.

Every single person who wears a well-fitted mask when in indoor and/or crowded public spaces makes a difference. Same with every person who stays home when feeling sick. You can also help the situation by getting your flu shot and your COVID-19 bivalent booster (or whichever dose you’re currently eligible for). You can find info about where & how to get those on our website: OttawaPublicHealth.ca.

Development & Construction:

1555 Shea & 5500 Abbott: Zoning By-Law Amendment and Plan of Subdivision:

The City of Ottawa has received a Zoning By-law Amendment and Plan of Subdivision application for 1555 Shea Road and 5500 Abbott Street East. The owner wants to develop a residential subdivision including 286 detached homes, 324 townhomes, two parks (including environmental protection for five hectares of Shea Woods), and a future school. Read more…

5315 Abbott Street East: Site Plan Control for École Paul Desmarais:

The City of Ottawa has received a Site Plan Control application to construct a two-storey, 18 classroom addition at the back of École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais. The application also includes a pavilion adjacent to the sports field, and a new bus loop connecting to the future Robert Grant. Read more…

Upcoming events:

Until January 6: Generosity Art Exhibition

The Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) presents Generosity from November 12 until January 6. Visit the owaa gallery to view the captivating artwork/photography inspired by this challenging theme. Free admission and parking at the CARDELREC Complex, 1500 Shea Road, Stittsville. Open 7 days a week, 7am-8pm.

Until November 30: Art Supply Drive

Goulbourn Middle School is facilitating an art supply drive for Art for Aid, beginning Wednesday, November 16 until Friday, November 30. Art for Aid is an organization who works to ensure that First Nations, Inuit and Metis children and youth in remote areas have access to quality art supplies. Donations can be dropped off at Goubourn Middle School, located at 2176 Huntley Road, between 9:00am and 1:00pm.

Until November 25: St. Thomas Virtual Bake Sale

The St. Thomas Church is organizing their virtual holiday bake sale for the Stittsville community. All orders will be accepted until 7:00 AM on Friday, November 25 and will be available for pick up on Saturday, December 17, between 11:00am and 3:00pm. To order items, please use – https://forms.gle/wD4m46opxaozqHPg8 or contact Judy or Nicole Dallaway at st.thomas.virtual.bakesale@gmail.com.

November 28, and December 12: Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville International Film Series

The profits from the International Film Series support a variety of Rotary club projects and donations within our community and around the world. Film passes are available now at $60 for four films. To purchase your pass, please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com) for 4:00pm passes, or Elke Harder (Elke@EFHarder.com) for 7pm passes. The films will be screened at Landmark Cinemas Kanata. https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1100.

November 30: Walkable Ottawa Workshop

Walkable Ottawa and Ecology Ottawa are holding a workshop to discuss “What would make a successful walkable shopping destination” in your neighborhood. Please RSVP to join on Wednesday, November 30 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, by Zoom meeting or complete this survey Visual Preference Survey! to share your ideas.

November 30: Stittsville Friendship Club Christmas Dinner

For all seniors in the Stittsville community, a Christmas dinner along with entertainment, will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at 12:00pm, at the Stittsville Legion on Stittsville Main Street. Cost is $20.00 for members and $25.00 for non-members. To reserve your spot, contact Vivian Haley 613-513-5050 or Lynette Featherstone 613-831-0253.

December 1: Stittsville Business Association Meet and Greet

This is an opportunity to meet SBA president, Andrea Greenhous, Jon Martin of Maverick’s Donuts, the owners of Brew Revolution and other Stittsville business owners. This event will be held at Brew Revolution, 6081 Hazeldean Road, on Thursday, December 1 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Please RSVP Mandy@OffGluten.ca to attend.

December 2 & 3: West Ottawa Ladies Chorus – Christmas Concerts

In-person concerts on Friday, December 2 at 7:00pm and Saturday, December 3 at 3:00pm. Both concerts will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 20 Young Rd. Kanata. Tickets and info at westottawaladieschorus.ca.

December 3: Mayor’s 20th Annual Christmas Celebration

Come celebrate the holiday season with activities, entertainment and food at City Hall on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. To help those in need and to share in the spirit of the holiday season, admission to this sponsored event is a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower