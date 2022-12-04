COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

(Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower was joined by fellow Councillors, Allan Hubley – Kanata South (with his grandaughter Lilly) and Cathy Curry – Kanata North, on the City of Ottawa float in the Stittsville Village Association’s ‘Parade of Light’s on December 3, 2022. Photo: Submitted)

This week Councillor Gower is sharing his team’s work in response to the Derecho that struck Stittsville back in May. He is also encouraging residents to read Honourable Justice William Hourigan’s final report on the Ottawa-LRT Public Inquiry and he states he will work with his fellow Council colleagues to ensure the recommendations are reviewed and implemented by the City and by RTG/RTM. The Councillor also warns residents of the rise in daylight vehicle thefts, along with some safety tips. Some City committees and boards are seeking residents to participate and the Councillor asks you to get involved and make a difference in the community. There is a December 15th public meeting being held for residents regarding the plan for a Condominium to be located at 1837 and 1849 Maple Grove Road. He also shares some upcoming events and bring your child to the Stittsville Library on December 10th (10:30am) to participate in a children’s story reading session at which Councillor Gower will be attending.

How our team responded to the derecho

We’ve published a report to capture a chronology of the storm and power outage back in May and how it affected Stittsville. We wanted to share what we did, what we learned, and how we can be better prepared for a future emergency. Read the report at glengower.ca/derecho/

Some early thoughts on the LRT Public Inquiry Report

As I’m sure you’ve heard, last week the Honourable Justice William Hourigan published the final report of the Ottawa LRT Public Inquiry. The full report spans 664 pages and includes 103 recommendations.

The report is highly critical of the City, RTG/RTM, and their subcontractors. I encourage residents to read it. Both the full report and executive summary are available as PDF files on the inquiry web site: https://www.ottawalrtpublicinquiry.ca/documents/final-report/.

In my view, the recommendations are sound. I will work with my City Council colleagues to ensure that these recommendations are reviewed and implemented by the City and by RTG/RTM. We also need to start applying these lessons learned to other City projects, beyond LRT. Read more…

Ottawa Police seeing increase in brazen daylight vehicle thefts

The Ottawa Police Service is advising residents to be vigilant in light of an emerging trend of daylight-hour vehicle thefts.

Police are seeing a surge in Ottawa where vehicles are being stolen from parking lots of grocery stores, recreation and sporting venues and shopping malls during daylight hours, including the following newer model vehicles:

Honda (specifically CRVs)

Acura

Dodge Durango

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Toyota Highlanders

Lexus RX

Ford F-Series trucks

Read more, including safety tips…

Get involved in your city: join a committee or board

The City is recruiting residents with diverse backgrounds to provide their voices and unique perspectives on many of its committees and boards. These volunteer positions are opportunities for residents to make a difference in their community by providing their experiences, expertise, knowledge and professionalism. Read more…

1837 and 1849 Maple Grove Road – Plan of Condominium

The City of Ottawa will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 pm through Zoom to discuss the proposed plan of condominium. More info…

Upcoming events

December 10: I’ll be at the Stittsville Library at 10:30am for a children’s story reading. In preparation for the festive holidays, the theme will be focused on shapes and cookies.

December 12: Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville International Film Series

The profits from the International Film Series support a variety of Rotary club projects and donations within our community and around the world. Film passes are available now. To purchase your pass, please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com) for 4:00pm passes, or Elke Harder (Elke@EFHarder.com) for 7:00pm passes. The films will be screened at Landmark Cinemas Kanata. https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1100

Until January 6: Generosity Art Exhibition

The Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) presents Generosity from November 12 until January 6. Visit the owaa gallery to view the captivating artwork/photography inspired by this challenging theme. Free admission and parking at the CARDELREC Complex, 1500 Shea Road, Stittsville. Open 7 days a week, 7am-8pm.

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower