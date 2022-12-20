COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This will be Councillor Gower’s last update for 2022 as he and his staff are taking a well-needed break over the Holiday Season from December 23rd to January 2nd, 2023. Watch for the Councillor’s return of updates the week of January 2nd. Should you have an issue that requires immediate assistance, Councillor Gower asks that you call 3-1-1. The Councillor extends his holiday greetings – Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and Joyous Kwanzaa.

My committee assignments

City Councillors received their committee assignments last week and I’ll be serving on five city committees and three boards this term.

I’m really excited about the opportunity to chair the Transit Commission. I’ve taken transit for years and had my first bus pass when I was in Grade 7 at Sir Winston Churchill School in Nepean. I regularly use the bus and train to travel to City Hall from Stittsville.

Yes, there are some big challenges ahead, along with a big opportunity to work with OC Transpo to better serve the evolving needs of transit riders our community. Ottawa has over a million people and we need a great transit system to serve our transportation and mobility needs.

My committees and boards:

Transit (Chair)

Planning & Housing (Vice Chair)

Transportation

Finance & Corporate Services

Light Rail Sub-Committee

Board of Health

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

Ottawa Community Housing Corporation

OC Transpo winter service begins Sunday, December 25

OC Transpo winter service changes will take effect on Sunday, December 25. This winter, changes will include service adjustments on select routes, two new seasonal pilot programs, and special service for the holidays. New winter schedules are available on octranspo.com. Before heading out, use the Travel Planner to plan your trip and to see if it has changed. There are small changes to routes 62, 261, and 263 in Stittsville.

Winter snow clearing update

Thanks to residents for your co-operation and patience during last week’s storm. It looks like there could be more snow on the way towards the end of this week, so please plan ahead.

Keeping your car off the road helps our snow clearing crews work more quickly and efficiently to keep your street clear of snow. When a winter weather parking ban is called, the City issues a special advisory to the local media and posts it on ottawa.ca. Visit ottawa.ca/winterparking to subscribe to Winter Parking Alerts by email or download the City of Ottawa App for your Android or iPhone.

Temporary parking during winter weather parking bans is available at the Kanata Recreation Centre (100 Charlie Rogers Place) off Terry Fox Drive. Click here for more info about the City’s snow clearing standards…

Updates from Ottawa Public Health

As we prepare for holiday gatherings, we need to continue to assess our own level of risk and the risk for those around us to make informed decisions. Vaccination is the most effective way you can protect yourself and your loved ones from the most serious effects of respiratory illnesses. Last week, the Province announced that all Ontarians aged five and over are eligible to book a bivalent booster dose starting December 21. Read more about why and when you should get a booster dose (Ontario.ca/COVIDbooster) and your flu shot (OttawaPublicHealth.ca/Flu). Individual actions can add up to population-level protection when we use multiple layers of protection. Read more…

Co-existing with coyotes

We’ve had a few recent reports about coyote sightings around Stittsville, usually near Poole Creek and hydro corridors that cross through the community. Coyotes are always among us and will almost always seek to avoid human contact. However, if you see a coyote that is acting strangely or aggressively, please call 3-1-1. Watch our video for more tips and info “Co-existing with coyotes”.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. Please note that our office will be closed from December 23-January 2 for the holidays. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower