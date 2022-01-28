Convoy demonstrations will affect many roads throughout Ottawa

The truckers’ convoy using Ottawa roadways have begun to arrive today and their effect will be felt throughout the weekend. There is currently no known end time for the demonstrations. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in the downtown core. If you do travel, plan ahead and expect significant delays.

Pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that there will be a significant heavy truck presence on roads and they should exercise caution.

The Ontario Provincial Police, East Division, issued a traffic advisory stating, “Motorists please be prepared for potential slowdowns on All Highways across East Region. An increase in Commercial Motor vehicle traffic will be attending areas across the region for a demonstration Thursday – Saturday. #Highway 401 #Highway 417 #Highway 17 #Highway416 – One lane to be affected. Be patient and exercise care.”

At a morning briefing Friday for media and the public, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said that city police have been working with provincial and national agencies, including the RCMP, to plan for an event that has garnered attention across the country as well as internationally. “These demonstrations are national in scope, they’re massive in scale. Unfortunately, they are polarizing in nature,” Sloly said and noted that “significantly more” national security and emergency service resources have been called into Ottawa for the weekend.

The protest is currently expected to occupy several streets in the downtown area around Parliament Hill. Major impacts include but are not limited to:

Wellington Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Lyon Street

Kent Street

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street around Confederation Park

The City’s online traffic map will have live updates of traffic impacts. Select “incidents” to see roads currently being affected by the demonstrations.

(The City of Ottawa interactive traffic map.)

While the City anticipates that certain streets will be used as part of the demonstrations, many roadways and highways across the city will also experience traffic delays and disruptions. In addition, details may change on short notice and additional roads may be affected.

Stay up-to-date on the latest traffic information on ottawa.ca. Follow our accounts on Twitter for live traffic information (@Ottawa_Traffic) or for traffic and other service impacts (@ottawacity). OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo may also experience delays and detours may be required. Stay up to date on the latest transit information by visiting octranspo.com, calling 613-580-3600 or following OC Transpo’s Twitter account. Demonstration information is available from the Ottawa Police Service at ottawapolice.ca or on Twitter (@OttawaPolice).