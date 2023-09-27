Council approves changes to 2026 garbage collection contract and passes new bylaw for outdoor clothing donation boxes

Council approved changes to curbside waste collection that will take effect in 2026, with the City’s next collection contract.

The new contract will include some service changes. Residents will need to set out leaf and yard waste separate from the Green Bin, but on the same day. The collection schedule will change from five days a week to four (Monday to Thursday) to prioritize both service to residents and collection efficiencies.

The City will also divert up to 60,000 tonnes of garbage per year from the Trail Waste Facility landfill by using private landfills in the east and west. This will extend the life of the City’s landfill by at least two years. The five current collection zones will be consolidated into to three larger zones to improve efficiency, reduce the impact of increasing costs and ensure daily service levels are met. The City will inform all affected residents before changes take effect.

Council approved a new by-law for outdoor clothing donation boxes in Ottawa, including a mandatory permit system and regulations, to come into effect January 31, 2024. Clothing donation box owners will need a City permit and will need to follow regulations around box placement, signage, safety and maintenance. The proposed annual permit fee is $500, plus $150 per box operated by the permit holder. The by-law will help the City address common concerns about outdoor clothing donations boxes, including items left outside of boxes, waste and debris, locations, incorrect or misleading information on boxes, boxes placed on private property without consent, theft, vandalism and illegal dumping.