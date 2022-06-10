Crave Tacos and local businesses raise funds and food for Stittsville Food Bank (Photos)

Jeff Robinson, owner of Crave Tacos, knew that the need was great for the Stittsville Food Bank, especially after the recent Derecho that swept through Stittsville. His food truck is located kitty corner to the food bank and he could see the people coming and going to drop-off donations, pick-up food or deliveries going out. Many families in Stittsville found themselves without power and had to toss out all of their spoiled food then requiring food bank support.

The Stittsville Food Bank is the foundation of our community that helps our neighbours in need. When they discovered that the Richmond Food Bank was experiencing difficulties with loss of food and no power, Theresa Qadri, Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank, extended an invitation to Richmond to join our food bank to be able to serve both communities. Both food banks had lost everything, but a few vegetables and dry goods. Between the two organizations, the residents of Stittsville and Richmond were served thanks to the many donations that arrived and with donated funds the food banks were able to purchase what they could.

(The first of the food donations arrive at the Crave Tacos “Fillin’ Up the Food Bank” fundraiser on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.)

From afar, Jeff could see what was happening, so he reached out to the local businesses to support and help to replenish the cupboards and fridges at the Stittsville Food Bank. The first week of June he put out a video plea asking for support and inviting Stittsville businesses and residents to join in on his fundraiser/ foodraiser.

On Wednesday, June 8, the weather was perfect and Crave Taco’s fundraiser/foodraiser – “Fillin’ Up the Food Bank” was a success. Country singer, Sam Cudmore, opened on stage at 6:00 and kept the toes tapping all evening, tacos were constantly moving out the food truck window, Brew Revolution were set-up with their brews flowing on-tap (and donating a portion of their sales), food donations began rolling in, Jim McNeill brought along his bright yellow Studebaker to display and the local businesses began to arrive with their donations.

Jennifer and Dayna co-owners of CocoMutts filled an entire table and more with dog food and treats, and brought along a special gift to Wrigley, Jeff’s pup, a quite appropriate toy taco. Avish Shah walked across from Whole Health Pharmacy with his donation (a nice one we might add), and then Chef Reggie of Scratch Box Gastro Truck arrived with his donation – 10% of their total sales for the day from Wednesday that was very generous.

Theresa Quadri attended with her grandsons and was taken aback by what was collected in such a short time frame. She told Jeff, “thank you for pulling this event together. It is people like you who are there to help our food bank and our community. When the storm hit, we lost everything and this will certainly assist in filling the shelves again”.

The need was great and the outpouring of support was greater. In all approximately $1,000 was raised and about 300 pounds of food.

It takes just one person to spark an idea that can help so many in our community. This week, that person was Jeff Robinson of Crave Tacos – thank you.