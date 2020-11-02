Crime Prevention Week – November 1-7

This year’s theme, “Serving Ontario, Protecting Communities”, will connect Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officers with residents to show individuals and groups how to reduce crime, increase safety and promote crime prevention in our neighbourhoods.

In partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), police services will participate in Crime Prevention Week (CPW), November 1 – 7. This annual provincial event highlights how residents and police work together to make communities safer.

In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, CPW activities will be online this year and we invite you to participate. Follow us on social media, tag us on how you are celebrating CPW and use #CPWeek2020.

The week’s highlights:

November 2 : Crime Prevention Ottawa (CPO) Community Safety Awards Ceremony from 12-1pm with a proclamation by Mayor Jim Watson and remarks from OPS Chief Sloly.

: Crime Prevention Ottawa (CPO) Community Safety Awards Ceremony from 12-1pm with a proclamation by Mayor Jim Watson and remarks from OPS Chief Sloly. Make the Right Call – How reporting crime and suspicious activity to police in real time makes communities safer and how the Crime Stoppers program enables residents to report information anonymously.

November 3 : Neighbourhood Watch and OPS Home inspections show how residents can take an active role in safety and crime prevention in their communities.

: Neighbourhood Watch and OPS Home inspections show how residents can take an active role in safety and crime prevention in their communities. November 4 : 529 Garage and how it’s deterring bicycle thefts and reuniting stolen bikes with their owners.

: 529 Garage and how it’s deterring bicycle thefts and reuniting stolen bikes with their owners. November 5 : Fraud prevention tips and the top 10 scams to watch for.

: Fraud prevention tips and the top 10 scams to watch for. November 6: Traffic safety – What every commuter can do to make streets safer, including why you should file traffic complaints and how to do it.

Visit the Crime Prevention Ottawa website to learn more.