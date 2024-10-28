Cura Aesthetics brings beauty treatments right to your doorstep

Meaghan McMahon-Ravensbergen aims to destigmatize the use of Botox and fillers with her new business, Cura Aesthetics, by bringing beauty treatments like injectables and lip fillers to the comfort of your home. Whether you are looking to minimize signs of aging, manage migraines or jaw pain, or add volume to your lips, Cura Aesthetics has you covered and saves you time by coming right to you.

Cura Aesthetics launched on October 18th with a Bubbles and Botox brunch – another of the many services they offer, along with Botox parties for events such as Bachelorette parties, Bridal Showers, or a girls’ night in – in addition to their individual services.

“Not everyone feels comfortable going out for services like Botox,” says Meaghan. By bringing these beauty treatments to the privacy and comfort of your own home, the subject feels less taboo, which is one of Meaghan’s main goals in offering the mobile service. Going mobile also helps save time. “With needing to drive to a clinic and back, plus the service itself, it can take as long as two hours. By going to our customers, we are saving them a long commute and can be done in as little as five minutes!” Cura Aesthetics offers their services all over Ottawa, including Stittsville.

The process of booking an appointment is simple. Go to the Cura Aesthetics website to book a virtual consultation and fill out the forms. After your online consultation with their team, Cura Aesthetics will come to you for the care, and they offer complimentary follow-ups and touch-ups if needed during the two weeks post-treatment.

Meaghan was inspired to start Cura Aesthetics while visiting friends in Boston. After hearing them discuss a Botox party they would be attending, Meaghan was intrigued by the idea. “You know, the US always seems to be ahead of us with these new ideas,” she laughs. With a background in marketing, Meaghan had been looking into starting a business of her own. After extensive research into medical aesthetics, she found that there was only one clinic in Ontario that offered mobile services. “It was an untapped market,” Meaghan explains. As she worked hard to build Cura Aesthetics, Meaghan brought in a Medical Director and two licensed Cosmetic Injectors, all with nursing backgrounds. As the business grows and the newer concept takes off, Meaghan plans to expand into other related services.

Visit the Cura Aesthetics website or check out their Instagram and Facebook pages to learn more.