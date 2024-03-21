Dairy Farmers of Ontario partner with local hockey league to grant 8 bursaries

Dairy Farmers of Ontario and the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) are partnering up again in 2024 to give 8 players/coaches/referees bursaries to go towards post-secondary schooling. These bursaries will be awarded to people who exemplify a commitment to their community, academics, and athletics. This partnership looks to promote focus for student-athletes to be put on helping out in the community and their academics. These bursaries will be worth 6,000 dollars.

The bursaries will be awarded to the people who show the best in three categories:

Community Service

Academics

Athletics

The ideal applicant “demonstrates perseverance, originality, and heart, while assisting in building stronger and healthier communities. Shows dedication to their studies and attaining high grades in the classroom. They also demonstrate on-ice success/ achievement, as well as a passion for the game of hockey”.

(2023 Recipient Alex Hyde says, “Academic success is hugely important to me”…“That’s what will set me up for my future and my career. Hyde finds himself in fourth-year studies at Wilfrid Laurier University in software engineering with a 95 per cent average.)

The chief executive officer at Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) Cheryl Smith when asked about the goal of the program said “Through MilkUP, DFO’s youth lifestyle brand created with youth success in mind, the bursary program will recognize exceptional Ontario youth athletes who demonstrate MilkUP’s values: perseverance, originality and heart.”

(2023 recipient Jace McGrail says, “Hockey’s taught me a lot of very important life skills, those being time management, communication, collaboration, goal-setting.” McGrail attends Lambton College.)

To be eligible to apply you must be a member of the OHA whether that be a player, coach, or referee. Leagues that fall under the OHA title include the OJHL, GOJHL, PJHL, ACH, and OEHL. You must also be planning to attend post-secondary education in the 2024-25 school year.

The applications must be submitted before 8 p.m. on May 6, 2024, to be considered eligible.

For more information on the bursary program and how to apply go to this link.