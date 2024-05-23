Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre officially opens its doors in Carp

(The long-awaited Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre officially opened its doors on May 23, 2024. The centre will provide live-in treatment for youth struggling with mental health and addiction struggles. Photos: Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre)

New Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre Opens its Doors. The late Dave Smith’s dream comes true as new live-in treatment facility means more youth struggling with mental health and addiction will get the help they so desperately need.

The brand-new Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre (DSYTC) officially opened its doors on May 23rd at Bradley Side Road in Carp, Ontario. The state-of-the-art facility, funded by the Government of Ontario and generous community donors, brings all DSYTC clients and staff together under one roof, enabling better collaboration and delivery of life-saving programs and services. It also expands treatment capacity by 25 percent, helping to improve access and reduce wait times.

“We’re absolutely thrilled this day has arrived. This new centre is something we as a team have been working towards for more than a decade, with our clients and late founder as our guiding lights,” says Mike Beauchesne, Executive Director of the DSYTC. “While construction may be substantially complete, it’s important to remember that this is not an end, but a new beginning for the young people who walk through our doors in search of help and healing, and for families who don’t know where else to turn and who need our support during a traumatic time in their lives.

”In 2022, the Government of Ontario announced it would invest nearly $16 million to support the construction of the new Centre. The remaining funds are being raised within the community. “Our fundraising efforts continue as we welcome our first youth and families to the new DSYTC,” said Cindy Manor, Senior Director of Philanthropy at DSYTC. “We want to ensure our young clients benefit from a full spectrum of services and pro social activities while they are in treatment. With $1.5 million left to raise, we are so grateful for our past Village of HOPE donors and look to future donors to help put us over the top.”

“For more than three decades, the DSYTC has provided a safe place for a fresh start–a place of compassion and hope,” added Board Chair Steve Bell. “This wonderful new building means that we can offer enhanced services to even more young people and their families from across the province.”

For more information about the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre and the ongoing Village of HOPE campaign, please visit www.davesmithcentre.org.