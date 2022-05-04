Declutter for conservation this spring cleaning season

With the arrival of the warmer seasons comes the frenzy of spring cleaning. If you’re cleaning out your basement, don’t trash the treasures you find along the way. Whether it’s a vintage bike, dusty toys, or outgrown clothing, consider selling these items on behalf of the Rideau Valley Conservation Foundation (RVCF) through GiveShop Marketplace.

GiveShop is an innovative Ottawa-based startup that allows users to post new and gently used items for sale in support of a charity of their choice. Like Facebook Marketplace and other community platforms, buyers message sellers directly and arrange for pickup. The exciting twist is that the seller gets a charitable receipt and the RVCF receives the cash to support its many conservation programs.

This unique and budget-friendly approach allows you to support your favourite environmental charity while extending the life of quality items and keeping them out of landfills.

From May 1st to June 15th, GiveShop is hosting a Spring Cleaning Campaign. The RVCF encourages you to post your gently used or new items early and often, and to check out other listings for your own treasure hunt. Getting started is easy:

Using www.GiveShop.ca or the GiveShop app, create a free account and choose Rideau Valley Conservation Foundation as your preferred charity. To sell an item, click “Give” and choose RVCF as your charity. Post photos and a description of your item. Once an item has been sold, the transaction is processed automatically and funds are sent directly to the Foundation. You can arrange a pick-up time with the buyer. Watch for your charitable receipt in your inbox! (NOTE: This may take up to a month to arrive.) To buy an item, click “Shop” and choose RVCF as your charity. All items listed will directly support the Foundation! Find an item you love and arrange to buy it from the seller. You can enjoy your new item knowing it supports a more sustainable future for you and your community!

A registered environmental charity, the Rideau Valley Conservation Foundation is working to help protect and conserve the lands and waters of Eastern Ontario’s Rideau Valley watershed. The Foundation complements and supports the work of the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority by raising funds and in-kind gifts for three major areas of conservation work:

land care through tree planting, trail maintenance, picnic tables, benches, and boardwalks; river care through water quality monitoring, biodiversity monitoring, wetland inventories, invasive species removal, and clean water projects; and conservation education through outdoor learning experiences, accessible programs, and public events.

It’s out with the old, in with the new – or new to you. Happy shopping! Learn more about the RVCF’s work at www.rvcf.ca.