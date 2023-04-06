I might not be the biggest fan of coffee, but I love finding a cozy place to sit and work away from home and the distractions there. When I first entered the shop, it was bright and had the delicious scent of coffee hanging in the air. The tables were full, but the atmosphere was homey and filled with quiet conversations.

As I sat and enjoyed my coffee, which I will admit was rather tasty, and a scrumptious cinnamon bun, I watched as people of all ages came in for their coffee. Equator’s delicious pastries and treats are all made in-house, and the quality of their baking is stellar. I find that coffee shops tend to become the centre of a community; it becomes the meeting place, the home away from home, and even a workspace. I couldn’t think of a better coffee shop to visit.

History

Equator Coffee is a local coffee roastery founded by Craig and Amber Hall in 1998 in Almonte, ON. They are an ethically sourced coffee company whose coffee is grown organically by fair trade farms. For Craig and Amber, the idea of fair trade meant more than just giving their customers delicious coffee; it meant supporting coffee farmers and their communities. In August 2019, they became a Certified B Corporation. This certification is for for-profit businesses that use their business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Location

The head offices and the roastery are located in Almonte, but they have four locations in Ottawa, including one in Stittsville and one in Kanata. The Stittsville location had previously been the home to Quitter’s Coffee, and in March of 2022, Equator took over the building at 1523 Main Street. They also offer a subscription service. You can get your favourite coffee delivered to your home; just choose the blend, the grind, and how often you would like it delivered.