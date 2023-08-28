Doctor finds her ‘good fit’ at Almonte General Hospital

(Dr. Laurel Kedrosky, who grew up in Stittsville and now a doctor at Almonte General Hospital, poses with her rescue dog. Photo: submitted)

Dr. Laurel Kedrosky grew up in Stittsville and has family in Renfrew. She completed her undergraduate degree at Queen’s University and her medical degree at McMaster University. She returned home to Ottawa for her family medicine residency and enhanced skills training in maternity and newborn skills at the University of Ottawa.

When Dr. Laurel Kedrosky arrived in Almonte as part of her medical training, she liked what she saw. She came back to do a locum, covering for another physician who was away. And now, she is at Almonte General full-time – working as a family physician who also delivers babies.

“Throughout my training I have returned to Almonte multiple times, and I knew very quickly that this was the perfect community for me,” she says. “I always knew I wanted to end up in a small community hospital and this is a great fit. I love the community, the clinic and the hospital. And it’s one of the few smaller hospitals in the Ottawa area that has an Obstetrical Unit.”

Dr. Kedrosky took over Dr. Melissa Forbes’ practice in April and says she has been busy getting to know her patients: “Caring for people during pregnancy, birth and post-partum periods is a particular passion of mine, and I am thrilled to be able to provide this care here in Almonte.”

Part of the appeal is the connection between the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team and the hospital, explains Dr. Kedrosky – “It’s a very supportive environment and the nursing and administrative staff are so helpful. It’s wonderful for our patients to have so many resources under one roof.”

Dr. Kedrosky was recently married and enjoys running, reading and hanging out with her rescue dog.