Douglas Sutherland ‘Art in Park’ features artists, authors and entertainment on June 4

The Douglas Sutherland Art in the Park is coming on Sunday, June 4, from 10:00am-2:00pm with a large number of exhibitors and performers. An eclectic blend of artists, authors, artisans and entertainment – the event, organized by the Stittsville Village Association (SVA) along with its volunteers, promises to be a fun, exciting day at the Stittsville’s Village Square Park (corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main) to carry on Doug’s legacy event.

“This free community event provides area artists, writers, and other creatives an opportunity to share their art in the heart of Stittsville. It also provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to admire and purchase art, whether they stumble upon it walking down the Trans Canada Trail, or plan to make a day of it with the family,” says Tanya Hein, past-president of the SVA.

This year, Stittsville kids will take to the gazebo stage to delight all with their myriad of performance talents in the first “Kids Talent Show!” Expect to hear a violin, drums, guitar, piano, beatboxing and singers and attendees can enjoy a variety of dance performances. Local student, Tommy Sultan, will MC this diverse talent show – guaranteed to be one of a kind!

No event would be complete without ice cream, as Doug would want. Holmespun Ice Cream will have a free ice cream treat for all the talent show participants! (Ages 4-17).

The “Kids Talent Show” is still accepting entries until Wednesday, May 31st. Apply here: https://forms.gle/zwz29sWjWRtAdj9UA.

For 2023, the SVA welcomes an increased variety of food providers to appeal to a range of picnic loving appetites.

And yes, there is always room in Village Square Park to welcome more artists, authors and creators! To join this great day, register here: https://forms.gle/9bytJX6iCrKe1CeJA.

SVA organizers are working alongside Mandy and Dan at “The Market at the Barn” who run a regular farmer’s market on Sundays from May until October. Their market, which runs from 9:00am to 1:00pm, boasts produce and more from local farmers, artists and artisans.

Former SVA treasurer and director Doug Sutherland enthusiastically took over the reins of Art in the Park as the organizing giant in 2014. He hoped to grow this community event, and he did – to more than 70 vendors in 2019! Sadly, Doug passed away in February 2020, leaving behind a legacy of art and fun in Stittsville. His widow, Glenda, and daughter, Lindsay, help keep his memory alive by volunteering alongside SVA volunteers for this event.