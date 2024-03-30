Dr. Tim Pychyl guest speaker at April Probus presentation: Solving the Procrastination Puzzle

The next get together for the Probus Club of Western Ottawa on April 9th will feature Dr. Tim Pychyl who will be presenting on ‘Solving the Procrastination Puzzle’. We all procrastinate, but why? Psychologists have identified various drivers of procrastination, from low self-confidence to anxiety, a lack of structure, and, simply, an inability to motivate oneself to complete unpleasant tasks. Dr. Pychyl is a retired Associate Professor of Psychology at Ottawa’s Carleton University and will explain the common misconceptions that are linked to procrastination. Dr. Pychyl has written four books – Solving the Procrastination Puzzle: An Intense Guide to Strategies for Change; Procratination, Health and Well-Being; and, Counselling the Procrastinator in Academic Settings.

What gets in the way of following through on our intentions, getting tasks done and achieving our goals? In this presentation, Dr. Pychyl draws on decades of research to explain common misconceptions about procrastination and how we can be so predictably irrational with needless delay in our lives.

With a focus on understanding the psychology of procrastination, Dr. Pychyl presents evidence-based, actionable strategies for change to enable more successful goal pursuit.

Tim Pychyl research is focused on understanding why we can become our own worst enemy through procrastination. In addition to years of research publications and scholarly books on the topic, Tim has shared research insights widely through invited talks, podcasts, blogs and online resources. Learn more at www.procrastination.ca or check out Tim’s recent series on the Waking Up app.

Western Ottawa Probus meets at the Kanata Baptist Church, 465 Hazeldean Road (west of Farm Boy plaza). Visitors are welcome. Website: www.probuswesternottawa.ca. The morning begins at 10:00 am with coffee and a time for socialization followed by a guest speaker.