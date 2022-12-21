Dreams do come true – Stittsville couple wins $1 million in Lotto Max MaxMillions

Christmas wishes and dreams do come true – Eric and Nicole True of Stittsville will be celebrating the holiday season feeling blessed. The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour of Eric and Nicole True of Stittsville! They won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the October 4, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Loblaws on Early Grey Drive in Kanata.

Eric and Nicole said they play the lottery when the jackpot is big. Eric says, “I went grocery shopping when I decided to check the ticket”. “I thought something was wrong. I had to confirm the win at another store to believe it. I was very surprised,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Eric and Nicole told their children and grandchildren about the win. “They’re excited for us,” Nicole smiled. “This will make such a difference in our life.” The couple plans to share their winnings with their children.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

