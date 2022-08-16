Dunrobin Distilleries inks deal with Seven Seals Innovation AG

Following their latest triumphs in international spirit competitions, Dunrobin Distilleries is creating more news in the spirits industry with the announcement of a partnership with Seven Seals Innovation AG, a Swiss company based out of Stans, Switzerland. This collaboration is a huge win for both companies but more importantly, the National Capital region.

Entering into this deal, Dunrobin Distilleries announced that, “it will inject millions into the Ottawa economy, which includes a $5.5 million investment from their new strategic European distillery partner, Swiss company Seven Seals Innovation AG”. The partnership will enable both companies to expand operations in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, and expand distribution throughout Canada and globally.

Dunrobin and Seven Seals are both poised for growth and the advantageous synergies between the two companies: timing, geography, mutual distribution, an acceptance of innovation, a partnership-first mindset and the love of high-quality spirits fueled this partnership from day one.

The Co-Founder and President of Dunrobin, Mark Watson, told Stittsville Central, “This important milestone signals our transition from micro-distillery to mid-tier producer and distributor for Dunrobin Distilleries”. Added Mark, “This will allow us to expand our distribution across North America, Europe and the rest of world.”

Adrian Spitzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dunrobin summed up the deal nicely by telling us, “This investment is further testament to the growing thirst for premium Canadian whisky and the skilled, passionate people behind the success of Dunrobin Distilleries. We set out to put Canada’s capital on the map as a destination for premium spirits. With this partnership and the disruptive fast forward finishing technology that comes with it – we are achieving that goal.”

With Ottawa being his hometown, James Hanlon, the Managing Director of Seven Seals Innovation (Canada) Ltd. shared his personal connection, “I am extremely delighted and excited about helping bring this opportunity to my hometown of Ottawa. When we started our North American distillery search 8 months ago, I had no idea this day would come right here in Ontario. While dotting I’s and crossing T’s are an essential part of our due diligence with an investment this size, it came down to the people and who we wanted to work together with in the years to come. And, like all Great Canadian stories, there is always a hockey connection. I met Dr. Stockhausen 25 years ago while playing in Germany when his family company was a sponsor of the Krefeld Penguins. The Penguins, incidentally, are the home club of current Ottawa Senators Star Tim Stützle so we have come full circle!”

Dr. Dolf Stockhausen, a former Clariant Board member and the owner of Seven Seals Innovation AG, is the inventor of his patented (Canada-approved) Fast Forward Finishing process, known as the “Stockhausen Method”. This innovative and progressive method offers distilleries Environmental, Economic and Ecological advantages while finishing spirits. In Dunrobin and Canada, Seven Seals found two partners that have welcomed innovation with open arms. As such, not only will Dunrobin Distilleries be implementing the Stockhausen Method with some of its new products, but they will also be opening a training centre at its facilities, to further science and technology, in the spirits production process and the adaptation of this unique opportunity to Canada.

Dr. Michael Soormann, CEO of Seven Seals Innovation AG stated, “The partnership between Dunrobin Distilleries and Seven Seals Innovation is a milestone for both companies and the foundation of future growth and prosperity. We will produce together excellent and innovative whisky for the whole of North America and export selected products to Europe. With our partnership we will invest in buildings and equipment and in the future, create new jobs in the region, which will benefit strongly from our common activities. Therefore, this is a win-win situation for all, Dunrobin Distilleries, the Ottawa region and Seven Seals Innovation.”

About Dunrobin Distilleries: Dunrobin Distilleries journey started on their own organic farm in Dunrobin, Ontario. The distillery’s roots in utilizing a diverse selection of quality and organic ingredients have formed its “farm to glass” approach to spirit production. Known as “The Spirit of Exploration,” Dunrobin Distilleries’ line of inaugural spirits have already received ten prestigious awards across three international competitions in 2022. To name a few, the whisky received a gold medial at the MicroLiquor Design Awards and placed second in the Canadian “Rye” Whisky category at the world’s prestigious International Whisky Competition. Its Artisanal Gin won gold at the Gin Masters in London, England and at the Micro Liquor Spirit Awards, its Artisinal Vodka won silver and its Earl Grey Gin won triple gold.

About Seven Seals Innovation AG: Seven Seals Innovation AGwas founded in Switzerland by Dr. Dolf Stockhausen five years ago. At the age of 72, he thought that he didn’t want to wait 10, 12 or 15 years to try great Single Malt from his distillery so he went about using his chemical engineering experience to invent a faster and better way to finish spirits. The results are astounding. In addition to globally accepted and approved patents, Seven Seals has won 3x Three Stars, 12 Double or Grand Gold, 46 Gold and 21 Silver medals in 27 international competitions since 2018, including 2 double gold medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2022, New York, as one of the 100 best spirits (!) in the world. Seven Seals is also one of the highest-rated producers worldwide listed in the 8th edition of Michael Jackson’s Malt Whisky Companion, which appeared this month. Seven Seals currently has two product lines with its’ Original Line of Single Malts, and also its newer bolder Zodiac Line with new Canadian products to follow in the years to come.

Stockhausen’s original family company, “Chemische Fabrik Stockhausen” was located in Krefeld, Germany and gained European notoriety years ago for its’ invention of “Cross-linked Sodium Polyacrylate Polymers” also known as “super-absorbing molecules” used in every diaper in the world today.