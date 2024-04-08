Easy lifting now possible with Ontario Trillium Foundation funding received by Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa ReStores

(At the Iber Road ReStore, staff and volunteers, Habitat Greater Ottawa office staff and Habitat partner families, gather around one of the Work Assisted Vehicle Lifts purchased with the Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant recently announced. Photos: submitted-Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa)

On Thursday April 4th, 2024, the team at Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa were able to gather to celebrate a $30,400 Capital grant received from the Ontario government through the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to fund the purchase of essential equipment to operate their ReStore locations.

First awarded in September 2023, this capital funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation allowed the purchase of a Work Assist Vehicle Lift machine and related equipment, which is expected to enhance the support for Re-Store customers, donors, and volunteers at both ReStore locations.

(Gary Thomas, Chair of the Champlain District Ontario Trillium Foundation speaks to the attendees about the OTF Partnership with Habitat Greater Ottawa.)

“The Ontario Trillium Foundation’s grant has provided our ReStores with a tremendous opportunity to increase and expand on the safety and efficiency of our operations distributions,” said Sara Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Greater Ottawa. “With this new equipment, our ReStore locations can now make more use of the physical space allowing us to increase the number of donations we can accept, divert more waste from local landfills, and provide our valued customers with a wider range of new and gently used home merchandise.”

(Ontario Trillium Foundation Champlain District Chair, Gary Thomas; Habitat Greater Ottawa CEO Sara Cooper, and City Councillor for Stittsville Glen Gower were on hand for the April 4 funding celebration.)

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “That’s why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”

“I am happy to see that our government is able to provide funding in capital grants through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to improve the facilities and tools needed for organizations like ReStore to better serve the communities they are in.” said Goldie Ghamari, MPP for Carleton. “In just a short period of time, Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa has fostered ReStore’s growth and enabled it to become an essential part of the social and economic fabric of the Ottawa region.”

Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa Restore is a social enterprise retailer run and operated by Habitat Greater Ottawa. The ReStore accepts and resells donations of new and used furniture, appliances, décor, and home improvement building materials. All profits from ReStore operations fund Habitat Greater Ottawa in helping more families access safe and decent housing. Shop in-store at 768 Belfast Road and 3 Iber Road, Unit #2, or online at restoregoshop.ca.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.