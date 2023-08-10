Edo Japan helps kick off the new StittStarter patron partnership initiative

(Kaitlyn LeBoutillier of Stittsville accepts a $500 donation from Kenny Nguyen, partner at Edo Japan in Stittsville. Photo: Stittsville Central)

We are quite pleased to announce that Kaitlyn LeBoutillier is our first StittStarter to receive a $500.00 patron partnership donation from our friends at Edo Japan. Kaitlyn will be studying digital media at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson) when she starts university in September.

“Thank you to Edo Japan and Stittsville Central for this generous donation to put towards my studies when I start at Toronto Metropolitan in September. It will certainly assist with my university expenses and I am grateful to receive this kind donation,” exclaimed Kaitlyn.

Many of our readers and followers know Kaitlyn through her numerous informative articles written when she carried out her Sacred Heart High School co-op placement with Stittsville Central from February until June this year. She was also responsible as the lead on our Instagram page. The generous patron donation from Edo Japan allowed Kaitlyn to stay on as a team member throughout the summer contributing her inciteful stories for readers to enjoy.

Edo Japan also believes in and appreciates the importance of community journalism. For this reason, they chose to donate to the StittStarter patron partnership initiative with the knowledge that we support and assist people from within our community by providing them with the opportunity to expand on their writing and reporting experience.

Cong Le, partner of Edo Japan in Stittsville, happily told us, “we are pleased with what you do for the community and wish to make a contribution to benefit community journalism for students entering the field. Thank you for giving students this opportunity.”

“We were so fortunate to have Kaitlyn choose Stittsville Central for her co-op program and join our team as a youthful skilled writer. We wish her every success in her studies and future career and want to thank Edo Japan for their generosity,” said editor, Lesley McKay.

For more information about this new initiative you can check out our StittStarter Page.