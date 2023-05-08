Edo Japan helps Stittsville satisfy the crave with sizzling new options for fast and delicious food

Continuing its evolution as one of Canada’s fastest-growing restaurants, Edo Japan has opened its latest location at the Crossing Bridge Square shopping centre, 1250C Stittsville Main St. in the heart of Stittsville. Join Edo when they officially open their restaurant doors May 22. The Stittsville location joins two others serving the greater Ottawa region at College Square and Barrhaven.

Since it was founded in Calgary, Alberta, over 40 years ago by Reverend Susumu Ikuta, Edo has built a trusted brand based on blending only the highest-quality ingredients with traditional Japanese cooking techniques – and the creation of a famous teriyaki sauce along the way. The result is a unique taste experience with over 11 million meals sold annually and 177 locations across the country.

Chef-Inspired taste to honour the crave

It’s all about the one-of-a-kind taste, the freshness, and the quality ingredients. Edo has built its reputation based on blending traditional Japanese cooking techniques featuring the 450°F teppan grill. The expansive menu has continued to evolve under the guidance of seasoned Chef Daryl Paradis, Edo’s corporate chef, who has more than 20 years of experience working with some of Canada’s most notable restaurants. The menu features a variety of bento box meals, signature teriyaki meals, veggie-filled rice and noodle bowls, gyozas, spring rolls and hand-rolled sushi. Made-to-order and highly customizable, Edo meals are perfect for grabbing on the go or sharing with loved ones.

“Our entire menu is designed to completely satisfy our customer’s craving for delicious, hot and fresh meals made right in front of you,” says Chef Paradis. “Whether it’s a lunch dash, the end of a long day, or in between shuttling kids to hockey or soccer, our menu has something for every taste and every occasion.”

Edo Japan was recently recognized in the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Awards of Excellence in the ‘Franchising in the Traditional 30-99 Franchisees’ category for demonstrating superior franchisee relations, leadership, training and communications.

“We are proud and humbled by the strong reception we continue to receive as we rapidly expand in eastern Ontario, including our newest location in Stittsville,” says Terry Foster, Edo Japan vice-president of operations and franchising. “Our company was built on the philosophy of serving communities by providing delicious food for all walks of life.”

Since 2010, Edo has donated more than $780,000 to local food banks in Canada – including a record-breaking $161,000 from our recent 2022 campaign.

Edo Japan’s Stittsville restaurant is located in the Crossing Bridge Square shopping centre, at 1250C Stittsville Main St. and is now open to the public for in-person dining, takeout and delivery. Visit EdoJapan.com to discover our delicious menu options, and to get the facts on Edo Japan’s nutrition and ingredients.