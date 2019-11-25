End of year wrap-up for Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society at AGM

(The 2020 Board of the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society. From left back row: Nancy Lowden, Darlene Palsson, Mary Lou O’Rourke, Brenda Raid, Vivian McLean, Margret Farr; and, from left front row: Penny Horeczy, Judith Cox, Lee Boltwood, Glenda Rebelo, Ian Frei. Missing from the photo are David Plouffe and Arlene Rowe. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) was held the evening of November 20 with a well-attended end of year pot luck dinner and Nancy McDonald, Master Gardener, as the guest speaker.

President, Ian Frei, provided his annual report in which he outlined the many activities that the SGHS has participated over the course of the past year. From — Glad Cleaning the Capital; their fundraising May plant sale; donation of two apple trees to Jo-Jo’s Community Garden; the annual garden tour; ongoing maintenance of gardens at the Welcome to Stittsville sign, Pretty Street Community Centre and Village Square Park; Munster’s Harvestfest; Stittsville Remembrance Day ceremony; and the annual photographic contest — the Society has been kept busy throughout the year. Ian also said he is “pleased that we are fortunate to have two Master Gardeners in our Club – Lee Boltwood and Judith Cox.”

He went on to announce that “the District 2, Annual General Meeting will be held in collaboration with the Carp Horticultural Society on April 18, 2020. The AGM will take place at the Johnny Leroux Community Centre here in Stittsville and he hoped to see many in attendance.”

After five years as the President of SGHS, Ian has decided to step aside. He is thankful for all the Society has accomplished during his tenure and “thanked everyone for their hard work and participation throughout this time”. Ian was presented with a gift to thank him for his leadership and dedication on behalf of the Society members.

(Penny Horeczy presents Ian Frei with a thank you gift as he steps aside after five years as President of the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society.)

Gaye McQuarrie, of Ontario Horticultural Society District 2, was present to oversee the elections of the new Board and gave an update on the activities of the 19 societies that make up District 2. She indicated that many of the societies, with the exception of Stittsville, are in a deficit position. It has been suggested that a District 2 fundraiser could be held as a possible solution to the problem. Gaye also indicated that they are seeking nominations for the District 2 Service Awards. Upon stating this, it was noted that Kim Bonin, manager of the community garden, should be nominated from SGHS.

(Gaye McQuarrie (r) congratulates the new 2020 Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society Board.)

The new SGHS board for 2020 elected at the AGM are: Judith Cox, President; Penny Horeczy, Vice-President; Brenda Raid, Treasurer; Mary-Lou O’Rourke, Secretary; and Nancy Lowden, Darlene Palsson, Vivian McLean, Margret Farr, Lee Boltwood, Glenda Rebelo, David Plouffe and Arlene Rowe as Directors, with Ian Frei becoming Past-President.

The guest speaker for the evening was Nancy McDonald, a Master Gardener and expert on the use of herbs. She gave an informative presentation on the dos and don’ts of using herbs in ‘Culinary Herbs – Easy to Grow, Delicious and Nutritious’. Nancy outlined the history of the use of herbs and said the Chinese were first to incorporate herbs in their recipes. The Romans used mallow and fennel and Indigenous peoples enjoyed squash and pumpkin blossoms in their food. She also told us that Harry and Meghan’s elderberry wedding cake cost $71,600.

(Nancy McDonald makes her presentation to the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2019.)