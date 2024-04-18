Exploring the charms of Stittsville

Nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Ottawa, Stittsville offers a delightful blend of small-town charm and modern amenities. From quaint shops to scenic parks, this vibrant community captivates visitors with its unique attractions and welcoming atmosphere.

Discovering Stittsville’s Historic Heart

Begin your journey by immersing yourself in Stittsville’s rich history. The Goulbourn Museum, a short jaunt from the heart of the village, provides a fascinating glimpse into the area’s past. With exhibits and programs showcasing everything from early settlers to wartime experiences, it’s a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Strolling Through Village Vibes

Take a leisurely stroll along Stittsville Main Street, lined with charming boutiques, cafes, and restaurants.

Stop by Equator Coffee Roasters for a cozy cup of roasted brew in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This spot is perfect for catching up with friends or enjoying some quiet time.

Visit Ritual On Main Café, a charming café located in a heritage building and offers a delightful selection of coffee, teas, and treats inside or on their inviting verandah. Don’t forget to browse the artisanal goods at Stittsville’s Farmers’ Market (SFM), during the late Spring to mid Autumn season, where you can sample fresh produce and homemade treats. In September, don’t miss the SFM highly attended annual Butter Tart Festival.

If you are looking for a good read, drop in to Re-Read Used Books on Stittsville Main. There are books, games and more for every age. You will find unique bookmarks and artwork created by local artists to mark your page or adorn your walls.

Embracing Nature’s Beauty

Nature lovers will be enchanted by Stittsville’s lush green spaces and scenic trails. Explore the Trans Canada Trail, which winds through wooded areas and meadows, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Shea Woods offers a delightful 2.7-kilometre loop trail that typically takes around 36 minutes to complete, making it an ideal option for a short hike or leisurely walk. This dog-friendly trail features areas where your canine companion can run off-leash, providing ample space for them to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Whether you’re seeking a quick escape to nature or a place for a dog-friendly outing, Shea Woods is a perfect destination.

The Goulbourn Wetland Complex, located just west of Stittsville, is a beautiful natural area that offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a diverse range of wildlife. This serene wetland habitat is home to a variety of bird species, including herons, woodpeckers, and Osprey, making it an excellent spot for birdwatching. Nature enthusiasts can also observe other animals such as beavers and turtles in their natural surroundings. Whether you are a seasoned naturalist or simply looking for a tranquil escape, Goulbourn Wetlands is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in experiencing the beauty of local wildlife.

Family Fun and Festivities

Stittsville is an ideal destination for families, offering a variety of activities that appeal to visitors of all ages.

In the summer, make sure to attend the annual event Art in the Park held in June, hosted by the Stittsville Village Association (SVA). This vibrant gathering showcases the talents of local artists, writers, and other creatives, providing a colourful experience for all. Families can also take part in fun events like the “Kids Talent Show!” and savour delicious ice cream while enjoying the festivities.

If you’re in Stittsville during the holiday season, you’re in for a festive experience. The SVA’s annual December Parade of Lights is a spectacular event not to be missed, featuring beautifully decorated community floats as they make their way down Stittsville Main Street to welcome Santa Claus. Be sure to stick around for the lighting of Village Square Park, which adds to the holiday magic. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa himself!

During winter, put on your skates and visit the Johnny Leroux Arena or take in a hockey game. Visit the CARDELREC Recreation Complex-Goulbourn for swimming, public skating sessions and exciting hockey games. Whether you prefer swimming a few strokes, gliding on the ice or cheering on local teams, these arenas offer a fantastic sports experience.

A Culinary Journey

Savour the flavours of Stittsville at its diverse array of eateries, serving up everything from classic Canadian cuisine to international fare. Indulge in authentic Thai dishes at the Thailicious food truck, or enjoy innovative dishes from Scratch Box Gastro Truck, owned by Chef Reggie. This food truck is known for giving back to the community and many locals appreciate his contributions. Reggie won the Business of the Year award in 2023, highlighting his dedication to the Stittsville community.

There are many restaurants and cafes that offer fine dining such as Napoli’s, Poco Pazzo, NeXT, Cabotto’s, The Keg Steakhouse and Masakali Indian Cuisine. For your fish and chips fix, drop into The Glen Scottish Pub.

Getting Active

For those seeking adventure, Stittsville offers plenty of opportunities to get active. Grab your bike and explore the Trans Canada Trail that runs through the heart of Stittsville. The Ottawa Valley Rail Trail is also nearby and winds its way through scenic countryside and charming villages. Golf enthusiasts can tee off at the Amberwood Golf and Country Club, where well-manicured fairways and challenging greens await. Enjoy a game of tennis at the Stittsville Tennis Courts located in Alexander Grove or if Pickleball is your game, courts are waiting for a game or two at Hazeldean and Stittsville Main.

With its blend of history, nature, and community spirit, Stittsville invites visitors to slow down and savour the simple pleasures of life. Whether you’re exploring its historic sites, indulging in culinary delights, or soaking up the natural beauty, a visit to Stittsville promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you longing to return again and again.