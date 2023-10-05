Fall colours walk at Blueberry Mountain

It’s that time of year again – the air is getting chillier and the leaves are changing colour, which means it’s a perfect time to trek out to cliffLAND in Lanark County to view the stunning fall colours atop Blueberry Mountain!

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) invites you to come out to Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND for the annual Fall Colours Walk on Saturday October 14th (October 15th rain date). Howard Clifford and his family generously host this special day of fundraising each year to celebrate and support MMLT’s important conservation work in the region. Stop by anytime from 10 am to 2 pm to walk the trails, climb to the top of Blueberry Mountain, and immerse yourself in the glorious fall colours at this popular fall destination. They don’t call Blueberry Mountain one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County for nothing!

Directors and volunteers from MMLT will be onsite throughout the day to answer any and all questions – whether you’re curious about the land trust’s current projects, migratory birds, or rock exposures, we’ll have experts on hand to share their knowledge. MMLT also invites visitors to pause at the Circle of Gratitude along the Blueberry Mountain trail, which is a series of posts with plaques that commemorate MMLT’s generous and dedicated supporters. During the Walk, Howard Clifford will be making a special presentation from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm to explain the significance of the Circle of Gratitude and give personal thanks to the listed donors.

Blueberry Mountain can be found at 502 Hills of Peace Road, Lanark, Ontario and parking is available at the start of the trail. Please visit mmlt.ca/events to learn more about MMLT and this upcoming event on Saturday, October 14th.