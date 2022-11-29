Fill the shelves at Stittsville Food Bank December 3rd – OC Transpo/Loblaw food drive

The Stittsville Food Bank is run entirely by unpaid volunteers and has been in operation since 1992. Theresa Qadri, chair of the Stittsville Food Bank, tells Stittsville Central, “this year, we have served almost 15,000 residents and usage is rising – the highest number ever served in our 30-year history“.

To continue their annual work of filling holiday hampers for those in need in our community, the Stittsville Food Bank (SFB) is participating in the 2022 OC Transpo/Loblaw Annual Christmas Food Drive. SFB volunteers are asking for the community’s help to fill the OC Transpo buses coming to Stittsville to participate in the food drive on Saturday December 3rd.

OC Transpo buses will be parked outside at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer (1251 Stittsville Main Street) and at Brandon and Megan’s No Frills (30 Iber Road) from 10:00am – 5:00pm on Saturday, December 3rd. The SFB volunteers will be on-hand to collect the donations. Non-perishable food items will be accepted in the donation bins, or you may make a monetary donation through the store cashiers.

Some suggestions for nutritious, non-perishable food items to donate:

canned meats and fish

canned vegetables

canned soup, stews or chilis

cereal

rice

peanut butter

baby diapers

baby food and formula

Halal items are always welcome at Stittsville Food Bank

When donating snacks, a nutitious treat is always preferred

Let’s work together to help those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity. Our support is more important than ever by helping to re-fill the shelves of the Stittsville Food Bank – unfortunately hunger is year round.

For every dollar you give, the Stittsville Food Bank can purchase about $5 worth of food because of their wholesale purchasing power.

If you can’t make it out on December 3, you can donate online at the OC Transpo/Loblaw Annual Christmas Food Drive website: https://donate.ottawafoodbank.ca/ui/octranspoloblaw2022.

For information or to donate to the Stittsville Food Bank, visit their website at: stittsvillefoodbank.ca or follow them on Facebook. You send an email with any questions to Stittsvillefoodbank@gmail.com.