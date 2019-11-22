Five hundred brown bags to fill by December 4th – get involved

(Nancy Allen, of Remax Stittsville, AKA The Grinch, drops off the community food donations to the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive in 2018. Photos: provided by Christine Toth)

Stittsville real estate broker, Nancy Allen, is busy these days with a goal to fill 500 brown bags of non-perishable food by December 4th. Nancy, again this year, is participating in the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive. You may recall that Nancy, posing as The Grinch, appeared on CTV last year for her drop-off. This year she is taking on a new personality that just may be a childhood character from Frozen. You will have to watch CTV Morning to see the unveiling on Thursday, December 5th.

Nancy already has a few initiatives on the go to collect the food. Sobey’s Stittsville donated the 500 brown bags to be filled for which she is greatly appreciative.

Reaching out to her clients for donations, many were happy to participate and have taken one or more bags to fill. Some have set-up workplace and business food drives. There have been bag drops in Echowoods, with donations to be collected in the Timbermere neighbourhood and others in our community. But, more is needed!

Nancy is hoping to see partnerships formed with local sports teams or community groups looking to volunteer their time for food bank collections — let’s show our community spirit by getting involved. As a huge thanks for your time and support, Nancy is offering a team Bag Collection Challenge where she will donate $500 to the team who collects the most, a $250 donation to the team who is second in the amount collected and a $100 donation to the team that’s our third place participant. All donations have to be in by December 4th!

Nancy shared her enthusiasm of striving to reach the goal — “Our Team is so grateful for this amazing community and we want to give back. Not only by supporting local families but also organizations, clubs, groups and hockey teams. We need your help and support to fill 500 bags of food for the CTV Holiday Food Drive. Your generosity and support would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much.”

Let Nancy or Christine know you’d like to fill a bag and they will arrange to pick up your donation on December 2nd or 3rd. You can call Nancy at 613-986-6789 or e-mail Christine at christine@turntheallenkey.com to join their efforts to collect as many non-perishable food items as is possible.

You can follow Nancy and her team of Holiday Helpers on Facebook at https://www.facebook. com/events/721528138343211/.

They would “love to get more local businesses and community teams involved to help us support the food bank and feed local families with our 500 bags goal!”