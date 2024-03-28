In a captivating fusion of storytelling, folk music, and historical exploration, Marc Audet took center stage at the Goulbourn Township Historical Society March get together with a performance that left attendees both entertained and enlightened. Drawing from his deep passion for both songwriting and historical research, Marc, accompanied by Bradley Audet, shared his journey of crafting songs that breathe life into the rich tapestry of the Ottawa Valley’s past.

Marc’s Musical Journey through History

In an exclusive interview with Marc Audet, he shared the genesis of his unique approach to combining music and history. A decade ago, while immersed in professional historical research and environmental remediation, Marc found himself drawn to songwriting. His dual passions intersected beautifully as he began crafting songs inspired by the historic sites and landscapes he encountered throughout the Ottawa Valley.

“I developed an interest in songwriting about 10 years ago at the same time as I was working professionally doing historic research,” Marc revealed. “I started writing songs about folk music and historic sites I had been visiting over the years.”

Over time, Marc amassed a collection of songs that delved into the depths of Ottawa Valley’s history, chronicling everything from early farming and logging settlements to the challenges of frontier living. Two to three years ago, he assembled these songs into a cohesive show, offering a musical journey through the region’s past.

Enhancing the Experience with Visuals

To enrich the audience’s experience, Marc introduced a visual element to his performances. Utilizing video graphics, he synchronized images relevant to his songs, providing a compelling backdrop to his narratives. This visual aid not only complemented Marc’s storytelling but also served as a bridge, connecting audiences more deeply with the historical tales he shared.

However, synchronizing his narrative with the visuals proved to be a challenge. “It’s quite tricky,” Marc admits, “but with practice, I’ve gotten better at it.”

One of Audet’s notable compositions, “Battle Hill,” pays homage to the challenges faced by land surveyors in carving out a modern road through rugged terrain. Drawing from historical documents and personal experiences in the forest, Audet crafted a poignant melody that encapsulates the trials and triumphs of those who shaped the landscape.

Crafting Personal Connections through Music

Each song in Marc’s repertoire bears a personal connection, whether inspired by firsthand experiences, local stories, or historical documents. “All my songs have a personal connection that I find I need to have,” Marc explained. “I find a connection to that, and that’s how I then wrote the song.”

This personal touch resonates with audiences, inviting them to engage emotionally with the music and the stories it encapsulates. Marc’s performances serve not only as entertainment but also as a means of preserving and sharing local history for future generations.

Phil Sweetnam’s Insights

Phil Sweetnam, a member of the Goulbourn Township Historical Society, commended Marc’s presentation for its blend of entertainment and education. From Marc’s storytelling prowess to his musical talents, Phil highlighted the informative and engaging nature of the performance.

Looking Ahead

As Marc continues his musical journey, he plans to compile his historical songs into a comprehensive CD accompanied by a booklet providing additional narrative and information. This endeavour ensures that Marc’s contributions to Ottawa Valley’s history will endure, serving as a valuable resource for years to come.

Marc Audet’s performance for the Goulbourn Township Historical Society was not merely a concert but a celebration of heritage, artistry, and the enduring power of storytelling through music.

For more information about Marc Audet and his musical endeavours, visit Marc Audet’s website.

By combining the soul-stirring melodies of folk music with the rich narratives of local history, Marc Audet has created a truly unforgettable experience, leaving an indelible mark on audiences and the Ottawa Valley’s historical legacy alike.

For information on the Goulbourn Township Historical Society visit their website or follow them on facebook.