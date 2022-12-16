For third year the Stittsville Food Bank benefits from ‘Donuts and Santa’ fundraiser thanks to Chris Scott Realty

(On December 9th, Santa could be found on the streets of Stittsville making special deliveries of Mavericks Donuts for the Chris Scott Real Estate team’s third annual ‘Donuts and Santa’ fundraiser supporting the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos and video: Provided by the Chris Scott Real Estate team)

Stittsville’s Chris Scott Real Estate team have done it again for the third year. You may have seen Santa on the streets of Stittsville delivering well-recognized boxes of Mavericks Donuts on December 9th. Taking place for its third year, the ‘Donuts and Santa’ fundraiser began in 2020 when staff could not be together to celebrate their annual Christmas get together due to the pandemic.

To spread some cheer, Chris turned this into a positive and decided to hold a fundraiser to support the Stittsville Food Bank and what a positive it has become! With a partnership with Mavericks Donuts of Stittsville who generously donated the donuts, and, of course, Santa making the deliveries this has become a looked forward to fundraiser each year.

Chris told us of ‘The Plan’ – Maverick’s donated 20 boxes of their specialty holiday donuts to be sold online at $50 per box by the Chris Scott team. For every box sold, the Scott team matched the $50. Santa, who had played a major role at the company Christmas parties, would volunteer his time to make the deliveries.

(Santa stars his deliveries of the Chris Scott Realty Team/Mavericks Donuts fundraiser supporting the Stittsville Food Bank.)

According to Chris, “Santa’s the real deal and volunteered his time to be a big part of our fundraising plan. This year, the team even made a special appearance at Johnny Leroux Arena between games to make deliveries”.

There was also a special stop on Santa’s visit – Elf on Cypress Gardens! It was no surprise that Santa couldn’t resist dropping in on the Turcotte family who have brought so much holiday spirit to Stittsville with their outstanding Christmas displays.

When the donuts were all sold and deliveries made, the Chris Scott Reality team raised an incredible $2,000 for the Stittsville Food Bank in just a few hours.

Chris enthusiastically said, “this has become an annual tradition for our team, this was our third year running with this fundraiser in collaboration with Mavericks. I am so pleased to be a part of the generous Stittsville community who have supported this fundraiser for the past three years making it the success that it has turned out to be”.

View this video provided by Chris of Santa making his deliveries and the giant cheque for the Stittsville Food Bank – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5TVd_B4lWA.