Four incidents of hate graffiti in Stittsville being investigated by Ottawa Police – appeal for public’s help

(The entrance sign to the Granite Ridge neighbourhood in Stittsville. Photo: Stittsville Central)

The Ottawa Police Service Hate Crimes Unit is investigating four incidents of hate graffiti in Stittsville.

Unknown suspect(s) spray-painted hateful graffiti overnight on October 17 on Granite Ridge and in the surrounding neighbourhood. Ottawa Police Investigators want to speak with anyone with information about these incidents, who might have been in the area at the time, or has security camera footage.

Residents seeing suspicious activity or a crime in progress in their neighbourhood should call police immediately using 911. If you are unsure, call the non-emergency line at 613-236-1222 to speak to a Police Communicator who can assess the situation.

Please contact the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crimes Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015 if you have any information or security camera video that could help with this investigation. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.