Four new inductees celebrated at the newly revamped Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame official ceremony

(On November 28, 2024 the newly revamped Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame was officially celebrated with four new inductees being added to the Hall. l-r: Bob Mills, Justin Phillips (inductee), Matt Bradley (inductee), Bob Bent, Jack Fan (inductee), Allan Ryan, Erica Wiebe (inductee), Councillor Glen Gower and a young SMHA Ram. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

After hanging in the Johnny Leroux Community Arena as the Stittsville Sports Wall of Fame since early 1994, the plaques honouring our local athletes have been refurbished and now hang in their new home at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn. On November 28, 2024, at an official ceremony, four new inductees were added to the existing19 athletes plaques at the newly named Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame – Erica Wiebe, Matt Bradley, Jack Fan and Justin Phillips.

(The refurbished new plaques hang in the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn.)

This project to have the plaques restored and in a place of honour was a long time in coming. Allan Ryan, a former Goulbourn Councillor, was shocked to see the old plaques in such poor condition when visiting Johnny Leroux about one year ago. He was adamant they would be replaced. “These people are the athletes we honoured and to let these plaques get to this point of deterioration is upsetting – it is a wall of shame,” said Ryan. He quickly approached the city officials to see what could be done to revitalize the plaques as it was the city, upon amalgamation in 2001, that had neglected to preserve the wall since that time. With a year of working with the city and the staff in Councillor Gower’s office, Ryan was successful in finding the new place of honour for the plaques.

In his speech at the inductee ceremony, Ryan said he had three names on a list to approach to help offset some of the costs to refurbish the plaques. “I didn’t get past the first name, Bob Bent, owner of Stittsville Home Hardware. Bob said ‘done’. He paid to have all of the old plaques replaced and the four new plaques created.” For this, Bob was recognized as a community builder and a plaque of recognition will hang in the Hall of Fame. Ryan said, “I am so pleased that this has not cost the taxpayers any money and that our athletes are now honoured with the dignity they deserve thanks to Bob and those who helped with this project during the past year and our local business sponsors for this evening.”

Ryan also formed a community committee made up of Bob Mills, Goulbourn’s former Director of Parks and Recreation; Ross McGregor, a minor ball coach in Stittsville for 20 years; Ross Bradley, a former Stittsville businessman and Scott Phelan, Past-President of the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association. The committee would be responsible for selecting the four new inductees from the submissions they received from the community.

Bob Mills led the ceremony as MC and in his comments he mentioned that John Curry came up with the original idea and concept of establishing a Sports Wall of Fame to recognize Goulbourn’s athletes. Bob iterated the importance of community sports by supporting and recognizing the individual athletes and teams. “The concept of updating and revitalizing the current Wall of Fame to a Hall of Fame at the new Rec Centre was initiated by Allan Ryan who wanted to resurrect this project to properly honor our local athletes once again,” said Mills. “We all worked many hours to get this completed and I thank Bob Bent, our committee teammates, the nominators, the local businesses who sponsored this evening, those who have come out this evening and especially our athletes.” “I want to thank the former inductees who are with us this evening – Barclay Frost for track and field; Brad Tierney, CFL Football; Steve Hull, WHL and AHL hockey; and Micheline Rioux, Figure skating singles and dance competitor.”

The four new inductees were introduced:

(Erica Wiebe receives her Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame commemorative plaque from Allan Ryan and Councillor Glen Gower.)

Erica Wiebe – With two Bachelor degrees, Kinesiology and Sociology, and a MBA degree, Erica also has an additional four impressive achievements to add to her name in Wrestling. At the 2013 World University Summer Games – she won a bronze medal; at the 2014 Commonwealth Games – a gold medal; at the 2015 World University Summer Games – a gold medal; and another gold medal at the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Erica received this recognition just steps away from a gym at CARDELRec named in her honour on November 1, 2016.

(Matt Bradley receives his Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame commemorative plaque from Allan Ryan and Councillor Glen Gower.)

Matt Bradley – Matt, in his junior hockey years, played for Canada at the 1998 World Junior Hockey Championships in Finland; he played for the Cumberland Grads and the Kingston Frontenacs, then moved to the AHL to play for the Kentucky Thoroughbreds. Matt’s went on to an 11-year career from 2000 until 2012 in the National Hockey League with four different teams (San Jose Sharks for three seasons; Pittsburgh Penguins for one season; Washington Capitals for six seasons; and Florida Panthers for one season). Matt has returned to the Washington Capitals where is currently a scout. Matt received his recognition just around the corner from an ice pad named in his honour on February 9, 2014.

(Jack Fan receives his Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame commemorative plaque from Allan Ryan and Councillor Glen Gower.)

Jack Fan – Jack is known for his figure skating ability which he began when 9-years old. He has been an ice dance and pairs competitor with his partner Katie Xu since 2013. In 2017, Special Olympics Canada named him Male Athlete of the Year after winning a Gold medal in Level 2 Pairs and a Silver medal in ice dance with Katie. Individually, he also won a Gold medal in Level 4 men’s singles. Jack has also been the recipient of many medals over the years when competing at National Championships for Special Olympics. He was recognized for this skating career and received his plaque, again just steps away from the ice pad named in his and Katie Xu’s honour at the CARDELRec on October 3, 2018.

(Justin Phillips receives his Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame commemorative plaque from Allan Ryan and Councillor Glen Gower.)

Justin Phillips – A member of the Bell Warriors Hall of Fame, in his junior football days, Justin played for the Myers Riders and the Bell Warriors. He attended Wilfrid Laurier University and played football from 2003 to 2006 in the Ontario University Athletics final with the Golden Hawks winning the Yates Cup in 2004 and again in 2006. He was named an all-star player in 2004 and again in 2005. He went on to play in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders for seven years (winning the Grey Cup in 2008); in his last year of playing professional football, Justin joined the Ottawa Redblacks for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Justin proudly wore his Grey Cup ring.

Each of inductees in their appreciation speeches thanked the selection committee and those in attendance. They spoke of their achievements in sports and emphasized the importance of sports, family, friends and coaches in one’s life and in the community. Each thanked those who have assisted in their success over the years in their chosen sport.

With the commemorative plaques presented, Jordan McConnell, our community bagpiper, piped the the inductees, special guests and those in attendance to the new Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame where an official ribbon cutting ceremony took place with Bob Bent having the honour of cutting the ribbon. The delegation was assisted by some of the young Stittsville Minor Hockey Association players which added a nice touch to the evening.

After the ribbon cutting, everyone was invited back to the meeting room for refreshments and many conversations with the athletes and old friends. Allan Ryan shared, “I want to thank everyone who helped – the City employees; Catherine and Amelie from Councillor Gower’s office; Norel of the CARDELRec; Jordan McConnell for piping everyone to the new site; Lesley McKay; and all the members of the Selection Committee. This could not have happened without you all.”

(Captured moments from the evening of November 28, 2024 at the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame celebratory ceremony.)